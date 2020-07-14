Happiness is on the Way: Natasa Stankovic Flaunts Baby Bump in New Pics

Natasa Stankovic, who is expecting her first child with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, treated fans with new pictures of herself on her Instagram account. In two recent posts, she is seen flaunting her baby bump with a cheerful smile on her face.

While in one of the pictures, she is wearing a black spaghetti top, for the second one she opted for a pretty yellow floral dress.

“Live simply, love generously & learn constantly,” Natasa captioned her Instagram post.

For another one she wrote, "Happiness is on the way."

The Indian all-rounder had announced their pregnancy on social media in May. They posted several adorable pics on Instagram while making it public that they are expecting their baby and had tied the knot amid lockdown.

"Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes," wrote Hardik on social media as the expecting couple posed all smiles for the camera and shared the happy news of them tying the knot and getting pregnant.

Earlier, Hardik and Natasa had pleasantly surprised their fans when they announced their engagement on social media while holidaying in Dubai.

