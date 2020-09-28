Happu Ki Ultan Paltan Actor Sanjay Choudhary Looted, Threatened by Goons in Broad Daylight in Mumbai

Actor Sanjay Choudhary, who is currently seen in television serial Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, was recently looted by goons at Mira Road in Mumbai in broad daylight. Sanjay took to Instagram to share his ordeal and said he was also threatened by the group of men.

"Guys Plz be aware. This is actually happened with me criminals doesn’t care who you are (sic)," the actor captioned the 3-minute-18-second video.

Sanjay said the incident took place when he was travelling to the sets of TV show in Naigaon around 2:30 pm.

"When I had just crossed the fountain near Mira Road and was heading towards Naigaon, driving my car in slow speed, a man on a scooty approached next to my car and started banging on the window," Sanjay recalled.

He said the man on the two-wheeler then started to abuse him in Marathi and asked him to stop the car on the roadside. After he pulled over, the man asked the actor to roll down the window of his car. As soon as he did that, he put his hand inside, opened the door and got inside.

They first snatched the mobile and then asked him to pay for damage caused to their vehicle by his car. The goons were accompanied by various other men later, who forced him to withdraw money and hand it over to them.

The actor said he was scared and he did not start his car immediately. He kept sitting inside. The group of men thought that Sanjay was calling the police and came back and asked him where he stays. They then asked him to leave from the place immediately.

The actor said he soon left from the spot and realised that these people were committing a big crime. He said the mistake that he did was to stop his car abiding their orders. He also realised that he should not have rolled the window down when they asked.

Sanjay asked his fans and followers to be extra cautious and not fall into the trap of such goons. He also said that one should not stop the car or roll down the vehicle’s window when a stranger bangs on it.