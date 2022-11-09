Happu Ki Ultan Paltan's Dabangg Jodi of Daroga Happu Singh and Rajjo Visit Varanasi During Dev Deepawali

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan is one of the most loved comedy shows on Indian television. From the oil-slicked hair that perfectly twirls on his forehead to his goofy paan-stained grin that highlights his atypical moustache – the funny potbellied Daroga Happu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi) has made viewers laugh like none other. The show narrates the escapades of Daroga Happu Singh, his ‘Dabangg Dulhaniya’ Rajesh (Kamna Pathak), an obstinate mother, Katori Amma (Himani Shivpuri) and his nine notorious children. The immensely popular Dabangg Jodi visited Kashi to enjoy the local festive fervour of Dev Deepawali, explore several ghats, enjoy boat rides at the banks of the Ganga river, gorge on finger-licking street food, and shop at the city’s famous stores.

Talking about his visit to Varanasi, Yogesh Tripathi, aka Daroga Happu Singh, said, “Sabhi Kashi Vaasiyon Ko Dev Deepawali Ke Afsar Par Hardik Shubhkamanayein! Our show, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, enjoys a loyal fanbase in Uttar Pradesh, which is why we decided to visit Varanasi, the city of Ghats, to meet and interact with our audience here. Varanasi is one of the oldest cities in India and home to world-famous temples, which attract millions of devotees. And what better time than Dev Deepawali, as one can witness unique and mesmerizing celebrations!”

“Wherever we travel, our fans greet us with our funny dialogues and my catchphrase – Arre Dada! which makes me very happy. I feel grateful to the audience for always appreciating our work, and we wish to continue amusing all our viewers with many more hilarious tracks. We had a great time interacting with our audience during our visit to famous temples here, local hot spots for street food and shopping, and the memorable boat ride to the ghats,” he said.

Tripathi added, “We binged on the city’s mouth-watering delicacies, such as Tamatar chaat and Litti Chokha with Kulhad Ki Chai. Shiv ki Nagri ne mujhe ek baar phir mohit kar diya. However, it was my second visit to the city in years. I can never get enough of it. And I will keep coming back here for more. Har Har Mahadev!”

Talking about her first-ever visit to Varanasi, Kamna Pathak, aka Rajesh Singh, shared, “Dev Deepawali Ki Humare Sabhi Darshakon Ko Bahut Saari Shubh Kamanayein! Our show, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, with Kanpuria quirks and dialect, has struck a chord with the audience, making it one of their most favourite shows. So, this year, to give an extra dose of laughter and witness the city’s festive fervour, we decided to visit Kashi to meet and interact with our audience.”

She continued, “I had heard so much about Varanasi but never had an opportunity to visit. It was my first visit, and I was mesmerized by its culture, people, food, shopping, and overall vibe. There’s much to see in Varanasi, from the ghats to palaces, and all this sightseeing goes hand-in-hand with an early morning boat ride. Varanasi is a paradise for vegetarians with its pocket-friendly, flavourful street food, especially kachori-sabzi, jalebi, golgappe, and thandai are must-try dishes. I was in awe of the city’s beauty and the celebration’s magnitude. I am so delighted that we got this opportunity to visit Kashi. People on the streets instantly recognized us and greeted us. I was so overwhelmed by their love and affection. It is one experience that I will always cherish and remember for a long time.”

Read all the Latest Movies News here