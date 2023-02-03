Tamil actor Silambarasan celebrates his 40th birthday today. Fondly known as Simbu by his fans, Silambarasan has proved his acting credentials in films like Maanaadu, Vinnaithaandi and Varuvaayaa. Not only acting, Simbu has delved into almost all art forms like directing, singing and writing. Keep reading this space to know more about Simbu, who has found a place in audience’s hearts with his top-notch performances.

Simbu was born in Tamil Nadu to T Rajendar and Usha Rajendar. He embarked on his acting career by essaying roles as a child artist in films directed by his father. He portrayed the first lead role of his career in Kadhal Azhivathillai, which was produced by his mother Usha and directed by his father. The film was a box office disappointment, but it couldn’t stop Simbu from carving a niche amongst the audience later with his stellar body of work.

His acting and off-screen activities majorly appealed to youth, and soon he established himself as a popular icon for youngsters in Tamil Nadu. Having amassed a massive fan following among the youth, many cine-goers are curious enough to know which actor Silambarasan admires? The answer to this question is Ajith Kumar. In fact, Ajith has been one of the greatest inspirations in his life. The Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu actor had even stepped in when Ajith’s fans were trolling Vijay on his birthday. Silambarasan requested them not to resort to such cheap antics and taint Ajith’s name.

As of now, Simbu is currently dominating the headlines owing to his upcoming film Pathu Thala, directed by Obeli N Krishna. As stated in reports, it is the Tamil remake of the Kannada film Mufti. Silambarasan will reprise the role of Shiva Rajkumar as a gangster in the remake. The action drama also has Gautham Karthick, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gautham Menon and Teejay.

Read all the Latest Movies News here