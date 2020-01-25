Happy 71st Republic Day: 5 Patriotic Songs to Celebrate the Day

India is gearing up to celebrate its 71st Republic Day on January 26, 2020. After gaining independence from the British rule in 1947, India’s Constitution was created and it came into effect on January 26, 1950.

Republic Day is the perfect premise for paying respect to the freedom fighters and the constructors of the Constitution of India. To imbibe the patriotic flavour, Bollywood songs would come in handy. Here are some of the patriotic tunes one can listen to celebrate the day.

Mere Desh ki Dharti (1967)

Sung by legendary singer Mahendra Kapoor, this song narrates the greatness of our birthland. The song featured in Manoj Kumar’s Upkar in 1967.

Sandeshe Aate Hain (1997)

The song from Border reminds us to take a bow in front of the sacrifices of Indian soldiers. It was sung by Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod.

Maa Tujhe Salaam/Vande Mataram (1997)

From genius composer AR Rahman’s album Vande Mataram, the song salutes the diversity and power of India as a country.

Ae Mere Watan ke Logo (1963)

The melodious track is sung by Lata Mangeshkar. It urges Indians to not forget the bravery and sacrifices of those in the Indian Armed Forces.

Chak De India (2007)

The beats of the song are sure to give an adrenaline boost. Sukhvinder Singh, Salim Merchant and Marianne D'Cruz sang the title track of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chak De! India.

Ae Watan (2018)

Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, the melodious song hits the heart at the right spot. The song featured in Alia Bhatt’s Raazi.

Teri Mitti (2019)

Teri Mitti from Kesari is sung by B Praak and is an ode to the motherland from a soldier. The movie had Akshay Kumar in the lead.

