- Municipal Corporations 9/10
- TRS 8
- INC 0
- BJP 1
- AIMIM 0
- OTH 0
- MUNICIPALITIES 114/120
- TRS 96
- INC 9
- BJP 3
- AIMIM 2
- OTH 4
Happy 71st Republic Day: 5 Patriotic Songs to Celebrate the Day
Republic Day is the perfect premise for paying respect to the freedom fighters and the constructors of the Constitution of India. To imbibe the patriotic flavour, here are 5 songs to celebrate the day.
Republic Day is the perfect premise for paying respect to the freedom fighters and the constructors of the Constitution of India. To imbibe the patriotic flavour, here are 5 songs to celebrate the day.
India is gearing up to celebrate its 71st Republic Day on January 26, 2020. After gaining independence from the British rule in 1947, India’s Constitution was created and it came into effect on January 26, 1950.
Republic Day is the perfect premise for paying respect to the freedom fighters and the constructors of the Constitution of India. To imbibe the patriotic flavour, Bollywood songs would come in handy. Here are some of the patriotic tunes one can listen to celebrate the day.
Mere Desh ki Dharti (1967)
Sung by legendary singer Mahendra Kapoor, this song narrates the greatness of our birthland. The song featured in Manoj Kumar’s Upkar in 1967.
Sandeshe Aate Hain (1997)
The song from Border reminds us to take a bow in front of the sacrifices of Indian soldiers. It was sung by Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod.
Maa Tujhe Salaam/Vande Mataram (1997)
From genius composer AR Rahman’s album Vande Mataram, the song salutes the diversity and power of India as a country.
Ae Mere Watan ke Logo (1963)
The melodious track is sung by Lata Mangeshkar. It urges Indians to not forget the bravery and sacrifices of those in the Indian Armed Forces.
Chak De India (2007)
The beats of the song are sure to give an adrenaline boost. Sukhvinder Singh, Salim Merchant and Marianne D'Cruz sang the title track of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chak De! India.
Ae Watan (2018)
Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, the melodious song hits the heart at the right spot. The song featured in Alia Bhatt’s Raazi.
Teri Mitti (2019)
Teri Mitti from Kesari is sung by B Praak and is an ode to the motherland from a soldier. The movie had Akshay Kumar in the lead.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Who Will Get Evicted from the House This Week? Vote Here
- Panga Gets Sandwiched Between Street Dancer 3D and Tanhaji at the Box Office
- Is Aishwarya Rai Pregnant? Fans Wonder After Abhishek Bachchan Promises 'Surprise'
- Parineeti Chopra Relaxes on Her Maldives Holiday, See Pics
- Trump Trolled for Sharing 'Ridiculous' Meme with Photoshopped Image of Obama Spying on Him