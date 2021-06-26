'Happy and Nervous' Neena Gupta Visits Gulzar to Gift Him Her Autobiography

Neena Gupta has been busy promoting her newly launched autobiography titled Sach Kahun Toh. She recently visited acclaimed lyricist Gulzar at his residence in Mumbai to personally deliver him a copy of her book. She shared a video of meeting the 86-year-old ace writer on her Instagram. The recording is captured by the paparazzi outside Gulzar’s home and shows a very jovial Neena who gifts her book with a childlike spirit. The writer wore his staple white coloured kurta and pyjama set. Neena was wearing a floral printed shirt and a pair of shorts.

The actress maintained a safe distance while meeting him at the doorstep to keep in line with the necessary Covid-19 precautions. She stood at a distance from him at the house entrance. The actress told the photographers that she was visiting him to give her book and was hoping that he would read it. He also asked Gulzar from a distance if he would. Gulzar called Neena to pose together for the camera with the book. Neena then asked Gulzar to tell her how he liked the book after reading it. She also asked him if he was keeping well, to which he said he was. Neena then left his home and said bye to the camerapersons. “So happy and nervous ki unhen kaisi lagegi (sic),” she wrote while sharing the video.

Anil Kapoor and Satyadeep Misra, among others, send lots of love to Neena’s post and her book.

In her autobiography, Neena has penned all the major highs and lows of her personal and professional life. She talked about making her acting debut and falling in love with West Indies cricketer Sir Vivian Richards. She went on to speak about the hardships of being an unmarried single mother, being out of work for an extended period and the second innings of her acting journey after the film Badhaai Ho.

Neena was recently seen in the Netflix release Sardar Ka Grandson alongside Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.

