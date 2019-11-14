Happy Anniversary DeepVeer: A Look at Deepika-Ranveer’s Fun-filled Instagram Exchanges Post Wedding

Lovebirds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are completing a year of a successful marriage. The much-in-love couple got married at a private wedding at Villa Del Balbianello, Lake Como in Italy in 2018. The wedding ceremony was held for two days, November 14 and 15. The couple got married in a Konkani as well as Sindhi style weddings, to respect both the cultures.

While it was more than difficult to have a sneak-peak into the wedding at the time due to tight security, there is one thing we know about. Deepika and Ranveer are deeply in love and leave no chance to show it off through social media. The couple is known for dropping in witty comments at each other’s pictures on Instagram. Here’s a quick glance at some of the instances:

One with the colour of passion: Recently, Deepika posted pictures from a shoot. The actress posted a picture in the red dress, describing the colour ‘that makes people hungry. Red also instantly attracts attention, makes people excited, energetic and increases heart rate!’ Hubby Ranveer Singh couldn’t control his excitement, and replied, “The color of Passion hayye.”

One with the beautiful skin: We have no doubt about Deepika’s flawless beauty and Ranveer seems to agree with us. When the actress posted shoot pictures from an award ceremony, the actor didn’t resist from asking her the reason behind her nikhri twacha. What next? He couldn’t handle the hotness and decided to be ‘on the next flight home!’

View this post on Instagram #jiomamimumbaifilmfestival A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Oct 17, 2019 at 7:13am PDT

One with the close-up: Ranveer Singh never shies away in showing off some PDA to his wifey, even if the world is watching. When the actress put up a close-up look from one of her photoshoots, Ranveer commented, “Aur Pass!”

View this post on Instagram

@harpersbazaarus Photographer: @david_roemer Fashion Editor/Stylist: @carrielauren Hair: @earlsimms2 Makeup: @naokoscintu Nails: @robbietomkins Author: @whatisnojan

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Oct 16, 2019 at 12:16am PDT

One with the wedding bookings: Why should Ranveer have all the fun? If you think it’s just him who gets to comment, you might be wrong. Deepika is an equal partner-in-crime. When the actor recently posted the picture calling up for wedding bookings, Deepika left a comment, “Contact @deepikapadukone for bookings.”

One with the cheesy looks: Ranveer posted a picture from the behind-the-scenes of RamLeela, where he can be seen staring at Deepika’s back. While he simply captioned it, “No caption needed,” Deepika replied, “& 7 years on nothing has changed!?? #eyesonme #eyesonyou.”

View this post on Instagram

No caption needed 😉 @deepikapadukone #RamLeela

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Oct 13, 2019 at 9:03am PDT

