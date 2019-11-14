Happy Anniversary DeepVeer: A Look at Deepika-Ranveer’s Fun-filled Instagram Exchanges Post Wedding
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are known for their quirky exchanges on social media. As the couple marks their first wedding anniversary on Thursday., take a look at their fun banter online.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will get married on November 14 and 15. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Lovebirds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are completing a year of a successful marriage. The much-in-love couple got married at a private wedding at Villa Del Balbianello, Lake Como in Italy in 2018. The wedding ceremony was held for two days, November 14 and 15. The couple got married in a Konkani as well as Sindhi style weddings, to respect both the cultures.
While it was more than difficult to have a sneak-peak into the wedding at the time due to tight security, there is one thing we know about. Deepika and Ranveer are deeply in love and leave no chance to show it off through social media. The couple is known for dropping in witty comments at each other’s pictures on Instagram. Here’s a quick glance at some of the instances:
One with the colour of passion: Recently, Deepika posted pictures from a shoot. The actress posted a picture in the red dress, describing the colour ‘that makes people hungry. Red also instantly attracts attention, makes people excited, energetic and increases heart rate!’ Hubby Ranveer Singh couldn’t control his excitement, and replied, “The color of Passion hayye.”
One with the beautiful skin: We have no doubt about Deepika’s flawless beauty and Ranveer seems to agree with us. When the actress posted shoot pictures from an award ceremony, the actor didn’t resist from asking her the reason behind her nikhri twacha. What next? He couldn’t handle the hotness and decided to be ‘on the next flight home!’
View this post on Instagram
#jiomamimumbaifilmfestival A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on
One with the close-up: Ranveer Singh never shies away in showing off some PDA to his wifey, even if the world is watching. When the actress put up a close-up look from one of her photoshoots, Ranveer commented, “Aur Pass!”
@harpersbazaarus Photographer: @david_roemer Fashion Editor/Stylist: @carrielauren Hair: @earlsimms2 Makeup: @naokoscintu Nails: @robbietomkins Author: @whatisnojan
One with the wedding bookings: Why should Ranveer have all the fun? If you think it’s just him who gets to comment, you might be wrong. Deepika is an equal partner-in-crime. When the actor recently posted the picture calling up for wedding bookings, Deepika left a comment, “Contact @deepikapadukone for bookings.”
View this post on Instagram
Shaadi Season is here! Entertainer for Hire. 🕺🏿 Available for events, wedding, budday party, mundan 🎊 A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on
One with the cheesy looks: Ranveer posted a picture from the behind-the-scenes of RamLeela, where he can be seen staring at Deepika’s back. While he simply captioned it, “No caption needed,” Deepika replied, “& 7 years on nothing has changed!?? #eyesonme #eyesonyou.”
No caption needed 😉 @deepikapadukone #RamLeela
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Happy Anniversary DeepVeer: A Look at Deepika-Ranveer’s Fun-filled Instagram Exchanges Post Wedding
- Avengers Endgame: Robert Downey Jr-Katherine Langford's Deleted Scene Released on Disney+
- IQAir Health Pro 250 Review: Can You Really Put a Price on Clean Air at Home?
- Move Over Chrome, Brave May Just be The Coolest Privacy Focused Browser You Need
- Best Postpaid Plan at Rs 999: Vodafone RedX vs Airtel MyPlan Infinity