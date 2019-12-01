Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Happy Anniversary Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas: 5 Times They Were Insta Perfect Couple

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have cruised through their first year as a married couple. There respective Instagram profiles are proof of the same.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 1, 2019, 10:03 AM IST
Happy Anniversary Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas: 5 Times They Were Insta Perfect Couple
Image: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

It’s been a year since Priyanka Chopra, who is now a well-known international figure, tied the knot with her American singer boyfriend Nick Jonas. Priyanka and Jonas made their first public appearance together back in May 2017 for the Met Gala. Soon, they went on to make appearances together in several events. The two dated for over a year, after which they took the wedding vows and began their married life together.

Priyanka, in an interview, had revealed that it was her “ambition and drive” that made Nick fall for her. She went on to explain that their careers are very dear to them as they have both come from “non-entitled” backgrounds and that they worked hard to get to where they are.

On December 1, 2018, Desi Girl brought in a videshi jiju and the whole wedding was a sight to be cherished. Priyanka and Nick got married in both Hindu and Christian traditions and both the events were utterly beautiful.

Now that the couple has completed a year of marriage, let’s take a look at some of their pictures which define what couple goals are all about.

Love in photoshop

Priyanka shared this hilarious morphed picture of hers with Nick, after memes of Nick standing alone between the other two Jonas brothers and their wives surfaced online. After the band’s big win at the Video Music Awards, Nick was left alone as Priyanka couldn’t be by his side. However, the ‘Quantico’ actress won his heart by posting this adorably funny picture with the caption, “always with you.”

Tequila love

Nick made his first foray into the wild world of tequila, by launching his own line of the beverage called ‘Villa One’. Priyanka, being the perfect support system, posted this picture to celebrate the launch of the brand.

Light Up!

Nick has always talked about his deep interest in Hindu culture and festivals and this year, the two celebrated their first Diwali as a married couple. Nick took to Instagram to wish everyone a very happy Diwali with this lovely picture.

Fast together

Before Diwali, the Indian-American couple celebrated Karva Chauth together as well. Nick added a long message about how much he loves his desi wife’s culture and religion.

Love in Paris

This post from Paris perfectly sums up their love in a photograph.

View this post on Instagram

The city of love 🇫🇷

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

