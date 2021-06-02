Happy As A Single Parent: Tusshar Kapoor Says He May Never Get Married

Actor Tusshar Kapoor, who has been in the film industry for 20 years now, has made fewer appearances in the last couple of years as he is raising his five-year-old son. Tusshar became the single-parent of Laksshya through surrogacy in June 2016.

However, the actor, who is most popular for his role as a mute character in the comedy franchise Golmaal, said he does not intend to get married.

In a recent interview, the 44-year-old revealed that he wouldn’t have taken the decision of becoming a single parent if he wanted a partner.

“Never, ever. Because I wouldn’t have done this process of becoming a single parent if I had any doubts about it… I will not share my son with anybody in the world right now and never in the future also," Tusshar told ETimes when asked whether he feels the need of a partner.

His son Laksshya turned five on Tuesday. The actor also posted a video of his son’s birthday celebrations today. The special occasion saw his father and veteran actor Jitendra, and other family members including sister Ekta Kapoor celebrating Laksshya’s special day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tusshar Kapoor (@tusshark89)

Tusshar’s mother Shobha Kapoor also featured in the birthday video guiding his grandson to distribute the cake. Tusshar captioned the post with ‘baar baar din ye aaye’ birthday song.

Several celebrities wished Tusshar’s son on his fifth birthday. Sunil Grover, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Panday, Celina Jaitly and many others left birthday wishes in the comment section.

Former actress Mahima Chaudhry wished Tusshar’s son with a heartfelt note from her and daughter Ariana.

“He is the sweetest n ur such a good parent.. u challenge me. Lots of love - Mahima and Ariana," said the 47-year-old who is also raising her daughter alone after separating from her husband.

On the work front, Tusshar will be next seen in murder mystery Maarich this year. The actor said the movie is likely to have an OTT release.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here