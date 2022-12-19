Happy B'day, Ankita Lokhande: A Look at Actress' Love Story With Sushant Singh Rajput

Ankita Lokhande is celebrating her 38th birthday today. She is one of the most popular actresses in the Television world. Ankita became a household name after appearing in the popular TV show Pavitra Rishta. Additionally, she also made headlines for her relationship with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. On Ankita Lokhande’s birthday, let’s take a look at her relationship with her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.

The lovebirds met on the sets of the TV serial Pavitra Rishtey in 2009. It was during this show that they became good friends, and later the duo fell in love with each other.

Although Sushant may not be among us today, his memories are still alive in people’s hearts. The couple lived in a live-in relationship for six years. Not only this, but the couple was about to get married soon. It was on the set of the reality dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where Sushant made their relationship public and revealed that they were seeing each other for the past two years and SSR also cutely proposed to Ankita.

However, later circumstances changed. Sushanth turned to films and quickly became a big star, while Ankita remained on TV. Due to this, the bitterness in their relationship started growing. Later, they separated ways.

In this series, Ankita and Sushant played the main characters of Archana and Manav. Both played the role of a screen couple as well. The show was bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms and aired on Zee TV.

After the series ended, on 25 October 2014, Sushant Singh got his film break. He earned huge fame from his 2013 Hindi buddy sports drama film Kai Po Che! According to media reports, there was a dispute between the two over Sushanth’s female fan base.

However, after 6 years, Sushant and Ankita broke up with consent in February 2016. They both continued to remain each other’s well-wishers. Ankita also accepted that she was on talking terms before the actor’s death.

Ankita is now acting in both television and films. She tied the knot with Vicky Jain last year on December 14. Now both are enjoying their life together.

