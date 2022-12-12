Happy B'day Sidharth Shukla: Fans Pour In Heartfelt Tribute On Bigg Boss 13 Star's Anniversary

Sidharth Shukla is being missed by his countless fans today on his birth anniversary. Sidharth’s demise left a void that can never be filled. The actor passed away in September 2021 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Fans, friends and family, and people who were close to him continue to mourn his death. Many have shared their condolences on various social media sites.

Sharing an old picture of Sid with his mother, a fan wrote, “Happy birthday Sidharth. Love always!” Another fan tweeted, “Words fail to emit the love I have for you Sidharth Shukla. Thank you for coming into my life and filling it with so much love and light. You are my brightest star in the sky, I love you so much. I hope you have the best day in heaven. Miss you big man.”

Words fail to emit the love I have for you @sidharth_shukla. Thank you for coming into my life and filling it with so much love and light. You are my brightest star in the sky, I love you so much. I hope you have the best day in heaven. Miss you big man.✨#HBDSidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/bGwVzXDMbo— a. | 12/12✨ (@ishipsidnaaz) December 12, 2022

Sharing a throwback snippet from Bigg Boss, a social media user wrote, “HBD Sidharth Shukla: This is How, I will Remember him, All Happy-goofy Smiling, Forever and Always!”

#HBDSidharthShukla: This is How, I will Remember him, All Happy-goofy Smiling, Forever and Always!♥️pic.twitter.com/EkPWVQOm0A— hourly Sidharth Shukla (@hourlysid) December 11, 2022

“I want them to be happy & I really want them to be with me FOREVER." Yes, we are with you. Today, tomorrow, forever,” penned another emotional fan.

"I want them to be happy & I really want them to be with me FOREVER."Yes, we are with you. Today, tomorrow, forever.❤️#HBDSidharthShukla| #SidharthShukla | #सिद्धार्थशुक्ला |pic.twitter.com/ZVmV3E4yVr— Sidharth Official FC ♥️ (@TeamSidharthFC) December 11, 2022

Showering love on the late actor, a fan shared a heartfelt tribute and wrote, “You lived ur life King size. Gone from our sight, but we have enough memories of you to remember and celebrate you every day. Once again a very happy birthday.”

Live life like it’s your last because one day you’ll be right ~ #SidharthShuklaYou lived ur life King size. Gone from our sight, but we have enough memories of you to remember and celebrate you every day. Once again a very happy birthday @sidharth_shukla ❤️#HBDSidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/3EkuMhLK59 — Diya (@Diya_tweetz) December 11, 2022

Here are some more tributes:

This smile, this wonderful smile used to be our dose of happiness. Always prayed for Sidharth's happiness & will continue to do so. Stay happy in another world hero.#HBDSidharthShukla| #SidharthShukla | #सिद्धार्थशुक्ला | pic.twitter.com/kBLkeJxgaJ— Sidharth Official FC ♥️ (@TeamSidharthFC) December 11, 2022

Literally no one can match his level. He is phenomenal. Happy birthday to the one and only Sidharth Shukla 🙂 #HBDSidharthShuklaHAPPY BIRTHDAY SIDHARTH pic.twitter.com/cjkkiui5GA— | | ❤️ (@Keyur_Sidhearts) December 11, 2022

You can close your eyes to things you don't want to see, but you can't close your heart to things you don't want to feel… : @sidharth_shukla#HBDSidharthShukla#SidharthShukla #SidHearts #सिद्धार्थशुक्ला pic.twitter.com/lr1C6dlnZN— Twinkle Sidhearts (@JhumeTahamina) December 11, 2022

It's your special day and as you celebrate it in heaven, I wish you everlasting peace and happiness. Keep smiling always @sidharth_shukla ❤️#HBDSidharthShukla#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/Nbsl1NeAgb— Diya (@Diya_tweetz) December 11, 2022

Shehnaaz Gill who was very close to Sidharth and his family also paid a heartfelt tribute to him and wrote, “I will see you again.”

Sidharth Shukla made his debut in the 2008 TV show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He appeared in various sit-coms including Balika Vadhu. Sidharth also impressed fans with his role in Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan’s Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. With Broken But Beautiful 3, he made his OTT debut. His fans were waiting for his projects including a film with Prabhas and some of his OTT shows.

