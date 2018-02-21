English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Happy Bhag Jayegi Sequel to Release on August 24
Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, the sequel of the Diana Penty-starrer Happy Bhag Jayegi will release on August 24.
Poster still from 'Happy Bhag Jayegi'
Mumbai: Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, the sequel of the Diana Penty-starrer Happy Bhag Jayegi will release on August 24.
Mudassar Aziz-directed the 2016 film which turned out to be a sleeper hit. The film also featured Abhay Deol, Ali Fazal and Jimmy Shergill. The second part will star Sonakshi Sinha along with Diana.
"Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi to release on 24th August 2018! @ErosNow @cypplOfficial @sonakshisinha @dianapenty," makers said in a statement.
"Happy Bhag Jayegi" was about Happy (Diana), a vibrant Indian girl, who elopes on the day of her wedding so that she can marry Guddu, the man she loves. However, she mistakenly arrives at the home of a Pakistani politician, causing chaos.
Eros International and Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions are coming together for the sequel.
