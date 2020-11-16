Happy Bhai Dooj 2020: From Saif-Soha to Abhishek-Shweta, Best Brother-Sister Bond in Bollywood

Bhai Dooj is a festival that celebrates and cherishes the bond between brother and sister. The festival is the celebration of love, care, and affection for the siblings. On this occasion, the sister offers an aarti, flower, and apply a tilak on the brother’s forehand as a prayer for his good wishes. It gives the feeling of togetherness and support for each other.

The festival gives the best time to express your love for your siblings. Bollywood also has some remarkable brother-sister duo that will definitely give you some major sibling goals. Let’s have a look at some of them:

Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan

Born to a royal family, this brother-sister duo is one of the famous siblings of the B-town. Saif debuted in Bollywood in the early 1990s and have a fascinating journey in the film industry, while her sister Soha also acted in some movies and has a long way to go as compared to her brother. Both of them share a tight bond of love and togetherness. They also support each other through thick and thin in their careers as well as their personal lives.

Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar

This talented brother-sister duo is an interesting pair from Bollywood. Both have great talent and immense skills from being great directors to making fantastic films. Farhan is a well-known actor, director, writer, singer and producer, while his sister Zoya has become a successful filmmaker and has made films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Luck By Chance and the web-series Made in Heaven.

Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor are another adored sibling duos of Bollywood. They are very close to each other while they keep their personal lives close to the ground. However, few glimpses of the duo having fun moments together are sometimes seen on social media.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan's kids, Sara and Ibrahim are no less fun than their father. Sara often shares pictures with the baby brother on Instagram. They are born to Saif and his first wife, Amrita Singh. Ibrahim takes the dashing and younger look of his father while Sara is the younger version of Amrita.

Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor set another classic example. Tusshar is seen working in many films produced by his sister Ekta. The duo shares a great bond and supports each other in all the decisions.

Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan

Abhishek and Shweta have always shared an incredibly strong bond. Both the brother and sister are known for their beautiful relation in the B-town. They support each other while being protective of one another.