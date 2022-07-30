Happy Birthday Aakanksha Singh: Latest and Upcoming Projects of the Runway 32 Actress

Aakanksha Singh has been climbing the stairs of success in Bollywood after her major comeback film Runway 34. The actress, who has worked in both the Hindi and Telugu film industries, is turning a year older today. She made her acting debut in the Hindi television industry in 2012, when she featured as the lead in Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha. She then appeared in Gulmohar Grand, which ended with 17 episodes. The actress then switched to the silver screen and made her Bollywood debut in 2017.

On her birthday today, let us look at Aakanksha’s latest films and upcoming projects.

Parampara 2

The second season of the web series which recently premiered on Disney+Hotstar has been loved by the audience and has garnered praise from critics. The plot revolves around the story of a political family and three generations fighting to gain power. Other than Aakanksha, the series stars Naveen Chandra, Jagapathi Babu, Sarathkumar, Ishaan, Naina Ganguly, and Aamani in key roles. Runway 32

Ajay Devgn’s film, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, received loved from many after it was released. Aakanksha played the role of Ajay Devgan’s wife in the film. She received a positive response for her role and sharing screen space with Rakul Preet Singh in Runway 32. Clap

The Telugu sports drama has received a positive response from the audience. Aakanksha plays the role of the lead actor Adi Pinisetty’s lady luck. The movie is about an athlete whose life takes a U-turn following a mishap. The bilingual film was released on SonyLiv. Rangbaaz: Darr Ki Rajneeti

Aakanksha, who is all set for her upcoming project Rangbaaz season three, has kept a few surprise elements in her bag. The actress plays the wife of a gangster-turned-politician. Throughout the series, she has played the character of three generations. Veerapandiyapuram

The film revolves around the story of a man who turned into a murderer after seeking revenge on his girlfriend’s brother and father. The film is helmed by Suseenthirana and stars Aruldos, Ramachandran Durairaj, Meenakshi Govindarajan and Aakanksha Singh in pivotal roles.

