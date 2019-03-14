English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: 5 Reasons Why 'Mr Perfectionist' Really Stands Out Amongst Other Bollywood Actors
Being successful and keep following the excellence is what Aamir Khan is all about. Here's wishing the deserving Khan of Bollywood, a very happy birthday!
Being successful and keep following the excellence is what Aamir Khan is all about. Here's wishing the deserving Khan of Bollywood, a very happy birthday!
People say being a role model is the most powerful form of educating and Aamir Khan follows it like no other Bollywood star. Known as Mr Perfectionist in the industry, the third Khan-Bollywood has over the years created an image that many look up to. From making films that address the pertinent issues of the society,to speaking his mind on raging issues even off camera, Aamir Khan has always been the one with a calculative brain and has used his position to impart change in the society.
As the actor turns 54, we recall the numerous times Aamir Khan has proved that he's the best man to impart education through entertainment. Have a look:
When he taught us to love our 'imperfect' country
This all started with Lagaan. As Bhuvan, Aamir inculcated the 'somewhere' lost nationalism through what we all love the most, cricket. The fictional story had him lead an amature team in order to save their 'lagaan' or tax in a pre-independence era. After bringing us back to our roots with Lagaan, came the story of India's first freedom fighter, Mangal Pandey. A story very few knew before Aamir decided to give it a reel spin.
Remember Rang De Basanti? The film that depicted the post-globalisation youth in the best way possible. His character 'DJ' was every young person in 2006. Through the film, Aamir made us pledge to work towards making our 'imperfect' country 'perfect'. This man knows the true meaning of 'nationalism'
When he made familiar a 'lesser talked about condition'
How many of us were aware of dyslexia before Taare Zameen Par? Well, this uncommon condition turned out to be the most common amongst Indians! This beautiful and emotional film made us take a helpful stand for the kids suffering from it and all the children in general. After, Taare Zameen Par, came 3 idiots, where again a lesser talked about topic of unnecessary parental pressure in Indian society was touched upon. '3 idiots' didn't revolutionised the way Indian education system works but suggested a middle path of choosing what you love and work hard for it. 'Chase the excellence, success will follow' became our motto!
When he took a stand about nature
How many celebrities have the courage to speak about politically sensitive topic when their film is slated to be released soon? While we all know how serious Aamir Khan is when it comes to business of cinema, this never stops him from voicing his opinion. The same happened during the release of 'Fanaa'. Aamir came out in open support of 'Narmada Bachao Aandolan' and took a stand for thos who were being affected by the construction of the dam. This affected the release of his film in Gujarat, but it never bothered the actor from stating what's right.
When he took the initiative to create awareness about burning issues
After being part of socially relevant films, Aamir agreed to be the face of one of it's king television talk show Satyamev Jayate. The show revolutionised the functioning of TV industry as everybody collectively supported and applauded the minds behind it. The show talked about everything related to society and made us promise to being a change in ourselves first and then to the society. From sexual abuse to poor health management, Aamir Khan in Satyamev Jayate didn't only bring light upon the problems but also gave us solutions and ways to counter it. Brilliant job done on the most popular medium by most sensible actor.
When he spoke what's been running in our minds lately
The recent 'intolerance' debate gripped Bollywood, when Aamir spoke about what his wife thought about living in India in recent times was like. Very frankly, Aamir spoke about the fear we all have seeing the kind of violence and attack on freedom of speech. However, he further added that personally he believes in the people of the nation and will keep working in making the country a better place. Media blew it out of proportion and 'fake nationalists' termed him 'anti-national' but a man who has moulded his talent to give education to the youth through his art is a true nationalist. Aamir Khan doesn't need a stamp from anyone to prove that he has always worked to bring change in the society, no matter how little may it be, through his image. He is the biggest star who uses his potential to educate and create awareness through entertainment and we respect him for that.
All in all, Aamir Khan's stands on things, marketing strategy and impeccable judgement about films has made him the backbone of business in Bollywood. The 'PK' star never underestimates his audience and believes in bringing something new and fresh with each of his film. How to be experimental and taking chances in spite of being the biggest in you field is what we learn from him. Being successful and keep following the excellence is what Aamir Khan is all about. Here's wishing the deserving Khan of Bollywood, a very happy birthday!
