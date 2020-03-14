Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Looking at the Perfectionist's Some of the Most Memorable Works

Aamir Khan has gone from playing the chocolate boy in the late 1980s and early 1990s to becoming the good old perfectionist of Bollywood later in his career. Very few actors have a filmography so diverse and filled with movies that received both critical acclaim as well as box office success.

Although it is difficult to pinpoint his most memorable performances, here are some of his most wide-reaching works from his career as Aamir Khan turns 55.

Rang de Basanti (2006)



Iconic in its storytelling, Rang de Basanti brought together a talented cast, who cast magic on screen. Aamir’s DJ Singh ties the strings and leads the ‘rebels for a cause’ from the front.

Dil Chahta Hai (2001)



Directed by Farhan Akhtar, this gem of a movie was a trendsetter in many ways. It was not only a tale of friendship and had a realistic portrayal of relations, but also popularized Goa as the ultimate buddy trip destination.

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander (1992)



While Aamir was banking on his boyish charms and chocolate boy image, this 1992 saga is an emotional roller coaster that leads viewers through first love, heartbreak, betrayals and triumph of the good.

3 Idiots (2009)



The coming-of-age comedy drama broke multiple records upon its release. The fun ride saw Aamir take part in another three-friend-bond, but with focus on several other serious topics. It garnered three national awards that year.

Taare Zameen Par (2007)



Winner of the 2008 National Film Award for Best Film on Family Welfare, this emotional ride had an eight-year-old kid at its helm. Aamir plays the art teacher, who becomes an anchor for the misunderstood Ishaan to hold on to.

