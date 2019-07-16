Happy Birthday Aamna Sharif: Five Times She Slayed with Her Instagram Look
On the occasion of Aamna Sharif's birthday, we bring to you five instances when she grabbed limelight with her Instagram activity.
Aamna Sharif, who made her television debut with Ekta Kapoor's love saga Kahiin To Hoga is celebrating her 37th Birthday today. Known for her roles in TV shows Ek Thhi Naayika and Hongey Judaa Na Hum, the actress is appreciated for her spectacular performances. Besides being a part of various TV shows, Aamna also tried her luck in Bollywood with movies like Ek Villain and Aloo Chaat. However, for some years now, the actress has taken a break from acting and the only thing updating her fans about her lofe is her Instagram account.
On the occasion of her birthday, we bring to you five times when she grabbed limelight with her Instagram activity:
Desi Girl
Dressed in cream and yellow sharara set, Aamna looked elegant as she as poses for a photograph. In the first picture she seems to be caught up in a moment. Meanwhile in the second picture she could be seen standing with legs slightly slated. She further complimented the outfit with heavy earrings and minimal makeup.
Casual Selfie
In this selfie, the Kahiin To Hoga actress could be seen wearing a orange tank top. Keeping the look casual, she opted for silver hoops and natural makeup. The picture was captioned as "No One Is You And That Is Your Power."
Rainy Day
In this picture, Aamna looked adorable in a pink checkered co-ords and open hair. It looks like the actress is spending some quality with herself as the rain pours down in the background.
Best Friends Forever
This picture is giving us some major friendship goals. Dressed in a floral dress, Amna looksed cute as she posses with her bestie Mouni Roy. The duo could be seen spending some happy times as they capture the day away.
Major Fashion Goals
Whoever said active wear is all about loose t-shirts, haven't seen Aamna dressed like this. Wearing a neon top and multi-printed shorts, Aamna totally slayed the workout look in this photo.
