Happy Birthday Aamna Sharif: Lesser-Known Facts Of The TV Star That Will Leave You Astonished

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AAMNA SHARIF: Did you remember the platonic love story of Kashish and Sujal in Kahiin To Hoga? Aamna Sharif and Rajeev Khandelwal created magic on the small screen during the early aughts with their sizzling chemistry, making them one of the best onscreen couples in the Hindi TV industry ever. Today, the lead actress of the show, Aamna Sharif is celebrating her 40th birthday.

On this special occasion, here we have compiled a few fascinating facts about the star’s life that will surely leave you astonished.

1. Before entering the acting world, Aamna Sharif tried her luck in modeling. She has modeled for many top brands.

2. In a previous interview, Aamna Sharif revealed that she suffers from Acrophobia since childhood. For those unaware, Acrophobia is an extreme fear of heights.

3. Aamna Sharif was born to an Indian father and a Persian Bahraini mother, she was brought up in the entertainment capital of the country, Mumbai, Maharashtra.

4. Although she was a Muslim before marriage, she accepted Hinduism after tying the knot in 2013. However, she continues to use Sharif as her surname.

5. Aamna Sharif is married to a distributor-turned-film producer named Amit Kapoor. The couple welcomed their first child just two years after their wedding in 2015. The couple named their son Arain Kapoor.

6. Although Aamna Shariff is widely popular as a television star, she took her first step in the entertainment world by featuring in several music videos. She first featured in Kumar Sanu’s track Dil Ka Aalam in 2001, which was followed by a series of songs in 2022 including Chalne Lagi Hain Hawayein, Yeh Kisne Jaadu Kiya, Needon Mein Khwabon Ka, and more.

7. Soon after gaining recognition through her music videos, Aamna Shariff bagged a Tamil movie titled Jjunction to mark her film debut.

8. Aamna Shariff became a household name after entering the television world as Kashish Sinha in Star Plus’ Kahiin To Hoga. She also got widely recognized for essaying the role of the main antagonist Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

9. Not only in the television world but she has also played pivotal roles in many Bollywood movies including Ek Villain, Shakal Pe Mat Ja, Aao Wish Karein, and Aloo Chaat.

