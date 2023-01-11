Happy Birthday Aamrapali Dubey: Best Movies of the Highest Paid Bhojpuri Actress With Nirahua

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AAMRAPALI DUBEY: Aamrapali Dubey established herself as one of the leading and highest-paid actresses in the Bhojpuri industry. Though Bhojpuri cinema is primarily male-dominated industry, female actors from Monalisa to Aamrapali Dubey are among the highest-paid Bhojpuri actresses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubey Aamrapali 🎀 (@aamrapali1101)

Many may not be aware that initially, Aamrapali Dubey was not interested in acting and wanted to pursue her career as a doctor. But later, she decided to switch her career. She stepped into showbiz on the small screens and got her first break as the lead in a daily soap, Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein.

The actress then went on to star in popular shows like Saat Phere and Maayka, which aired on Zee TV. Reportedly, Aamrapali rakes in Rs 25-30 lakh for her projects.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubey Aamrapali 🎀 (@aamrapali1101)

Ruling over the hearts of people, with her acting and style, Aamrapali decided to venture into Bhojpuri films in 2014. She made her debut in Nirahua Hindustani with the lead actor Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua. Nirahua has always been lucky for Aamrapali . They both have worked together in several Bhojpuri films, sharing good onscreen and offscreen bonding.

Today, the actress is celebrating her 36th birthday. On the special occasion, let’s take a look at her films with Nirahua.

Hum Hain Dulha Hindustani

Aamrapali Dubey played a lead role in Hum Hain Dulha Hindustani, a Bhojpuri comedy film, released in the year 2021. The movie was directed by Aslam Sheikh and featured Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua, Madhu Sharma and Samir Aftab as lead characters, along with the actress.

Romeo Raja

A romantic drama released in the year 2020, starred Aamrapali Dubey and Nirahua as lead actors. The movie was directed by Manoj Narayan and featured other actors like Awadhesh Mishra, Manoj Narayan, Prakash Jais and Sanjay Mahanand in lead roles.

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar

Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali roped a lead role in the action-drama film, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar which was released in the year 2020. The movie also starred other famous actors, Nirahua, Shubhi Sharma, Sanjay Pandey and Ayaz Khan.

Nirahua Chalal London

Another romantic drama film, Nirahua Chalal London was released in the year 2019. The movie was directed by Chandra Pant and featured Aamrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua, Manoj Tiger and Sunil Thapa as lead characters.

Jai Veeru

Aamrapali joined hands with Nirahua for this 2019 release Jai Veeru. Prakash Jain, Nisha Singh and Gopal Rai were also seen sharing the screen space.

Read all the Latest Movies News here