Happy Birthday Aaradhya Bachchan: 5 Pictures that Prove Little Bachchan is Super Goofy with Her Family

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya turns a year older today. Time and again the kid, who turned eight this year, has remained the center of her mother’s attention. She accompanies the former Miss World to all her events and gracefully poses for the shutterbugs with her. And going by the pictures she seems to group up as elegant and poised as her mother.

Meanwhile, the Bachchans never fail to throw a big birthday bash for their favourite kid. Last year, they hosted a unicorn-themed party for their little munchkin. And while this year we are waiting for the fun-filled family pictures to come up, here are some other pictures of the eight-year-old with the Bachchans

Grandpa love!

Amitabh Bachchan might have once been the angry young man of Bollywood but now, the 77-year-old is all fun and playful with his darling granddaughter. Aishwarya posted this picture on Instagram on Mr Bachchan’s birthday. The grandpa-granddaughter are surely twinning and winning in this picture.

Cousin squad

Aaradhya can be seen smiling widely at the camera, sitting on her big brother Agstya’s lap. The three celebrated rakhi together, promising to stick by one another through thick and thin.

Picture perfect

Abhishek and Aishwarya, undeniably, look royal in the Indian clothes as they pose with their little girl. Aardhya is looking like an angel in the baby pink lehenga. Her hair is left lose with a little pink hair clip.

The one with Grandma

Aaradhya not only seems to be the center of her mother’s attention but her family’s too. Squashed in between her mother and her grandmother Jaya Bachchan, Aaradhya looks content with all the love surrounding her.

The three gens

This picture had instantly gone viral when it was shared by Aishwarya on Instagram. The kind of love that is radiating from this picture is what family is all about.

