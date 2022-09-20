Happy Birthday Abhimanyu Singh: Latest Movies and Web Series of the Actor

Abhimanyu Singh is an Indian film and television actor who has worked in several hit films such as Jannat (2008), Gulaal (2009), Rakht Charitra (2010), Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013), and Sooryavanshi (2021). He is popular for playing the role of Bukka Reddy in Rakht Charitra.

Initially, he worked with Makarand Deshpande’s theatre group Ansh where he met Anurag Kashyap and Kay Kay Menon. Later, actor Manoj Bajpayee recommended the actor to Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for the film Aks, in which Abhimanyu won the hearts of the audience with his performance as Inspector Arjun Srivastava.

On his birthday today, here’s a list of his latest movies and web series:

Bachchhan Paandey (2022)

The film stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pankaj Tripathi, Arshad Warsi, and Abhimanyu Singh among others. The movie is about a filmmaker named Myra, played by Kriti Sanon, wanting to make a movie on gangster – Bachchhan Paandey, played by Akshay Kumar. Abhimanyu played the role of one of Paandey’s henchmen. The movie is directed by Farhad Samji. Sooryavanshi (2021)

Sooryavanshi features Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, and Abhimanyu Singh among others. Abhimanyu played the main antagonist in the movie. The movie is about ATS Chief DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, played by Akshay Kumar and his efforts to track down terrorists and keep Mumbai safe. The movie is directed by Rohit Shetty. State of Siege: Temple Attack (2021)

This Zee 5 original film stars Akshaye Khanna, Gautam Rode, Vivek Dahiya, Akshay Oberoi, and Abhimanyu Singh among others. Inspired by true events, the movie narrates the heroic tale of the NSG commandos who enter a temple in Gujarat and attacked innocent people. It is directed by Ken Ghosh. Ladki: Enter The Dragon Girl (2022)

The movie is directed by Jing Liu and Ram Gopal Varma and features Pooja Bhalekar, Miya Muqi, and Abhimanyu Singh in pivotal roles. It is the tale of a female Bruce Lee fan who has mastered several martial arts and keeps either practicing them. The Red Land (2019)

This TV series is about two siblings who have ruled an area on their own terms for more than three decades. But the situation changes when they cross paths with a young boy who is the son of their driver. The web series focuses on casteism, power, and greed. The movie stars Abhimanyu Singh, Shaleen Bhanot, and Manish Sinha among others in the main roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here