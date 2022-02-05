Happy Birthday Abhishek Bachchan: Actor's Movies with Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan, son of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, turns a year older today on February 5. Abhishek began his career with J.P. Dutta’s Refugee and has appeared in over 60 films; winning multiple awards. Abhishek has also shared the big screen with his father and his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. To celebrate his birthday, we look at some of those movies.

Bunty Aur Babli (2005)

Directed by Shaad Ali, Bunty Aur Babli marked the first time Abhishek and Amitabh shared the screen. The story revolves around con artists Bunty (Abhishek) and Babli (Rani Mukherjee), who are on the run from JCP Dasrath Singh (Amitabh). The film was commercially and critically successful.

Sarkar Raj (2008)

Crime thriller Sarkar, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, featured the father-son duo prominently. The film explores the dark underbelly of Marathi politics through Shankar Nagre (Abhishek) and his mafia-like influential father, Subhash (Amitabh). The film spawned two sequels.

Paa (2009)

Directed by R. Balki, Paa had a role reversal in that Abhishek played Amitabh’s father, while Vidya Balan played the latter’s mother. The film was critically acclaimed, and Bachchan Sr. was honoured with a National Film Award for portraying a child dying from progeria.

Dhoom 2 (2006)

Sanjay Gadhvi’s Dhoom 2 is arguably the most successful and thrilling film in the Dhoom series, which began in 2006. Abhishek reprised his role as ACP Jai Dixit, who is hot on the trail of an international thief known as Mr “A” (Hrithik Roshan). Things get complicated when another thief and femme fatale, Sunehri (Aishwarya) enters the fray.

Guru (2007)

Abhishek reunited with his wife Aishwarya for the eighth time in the film Guru, directed by Mani Ratnam. The film deals with a small-town boy Gurukant Desai (Abhishek Bachchan), who attempts to become a successful businessman. His ambition eventually leads him down a darker path. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starred as Desai’s wife, Sujata, a spirited village belle.

