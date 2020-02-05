Happy Birthday Abhishek Bachchan: Ajay Devgn to Anil Kapoor, Celebs Make a Bee-line to Wish Him

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan turned a year older on February 5. Junior Bachchan made his Bollywood debut with Refugee, which also marked the debut of Kareena Kapoor Khan. Abhishek has since then worked in many popular films like LOC: Kargil, Run, Dhoom, Bunty Aur Babli, Salaam Namaste, Guru, Paa, Manmarziyaan among others.

Born to Bollywood veterans Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek tied the knot with actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 2007.

As Abhishek turns 44, many celebrities took to social media to wish him. Aishwarya shared a picture with her husband Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya. She also wrote a loved-up caption along with the photograph.

Ajay Devgn took to the micro-blogging site to wish junior Bachchan.

Happy Birthday dear Abhishek. Here’s wishing you loads of good wishes & love. Have a great one@juniorbachchan — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 5, 2020

Anil Kapoor has posted an adorable wish for the “witty, kind hearted and hilarious” Bachchan.

Happy Birthday to the always witty, kind hearted, hilarious & my forever Bhaiya, @juniorbachchan!! May you have a great day & amazing year ahead! pic.twitter.com/NC1TO08dcd — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 5, 2020

Sonali Bendre Behl called the Guru actor her husband’s number one.

Happy birthday to my husband’s numero uno! @juniorbachchan Have fantastic day and year ahead! pic.twitter.com/fb5ClFjgmO — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) February 5, 2020

IIFA awards also posted a family photograph of the Bachchan clan to wish the actor.

Indian Football team player Jeje Lalpekhlua shared a picture with junior Bachchan on Twitter.

Hum Tum director Kunal Kohli penned an adorable note for one of the nicest and warmest people he has ever met.

#HappyBirthdayAbhishekBachchan @juniorbachchan lotsa love to one of the nicest & warmest people ever. And of course a brilliant actor too — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) February 5, 2020

