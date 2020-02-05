Happy Birthday Abhishek Bachchan: Ajay Devgn to Anil Kapoor, Celebs Make a Bee-line to Wish Him
Many Bollywood celebrities including Sonali Bendre, Anil Kapoor and Ajay Devgn wished Abhishek as he turned 44.
Photo: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan turned a year older on February 5. Junior Bachchan made his Bollywood debut with Refugee, which also marked the debut of Kareena Kapoor Khan. Abhishek has since then worked in many popular films like LOC: Kargil, Run, Dhoom, Bunty Aur Babli, Salaam Namaste, Guru, Paa, Manmarziyaan among others.
Born to Bollywood veterans Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek tied the knot with actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 2007.
As Abhishek turns 44, many celebrities took to social media to wish him. Aishwarya shared a picture with her husband Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya. She also wrote a loved-up caption along with the photograph.
Ajay Devgn took to the micro-blogging site to wish junior Bachchan.
Happy Birthday dear Abhishek. Here’s wishing you loads of good wishes & love. Have a great one@juniorbachchan— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 5, 2020
Anil Kapoor has posted an adorable wish for the “witty, kind hearted and hilarious” Bachchan.
Happy Birthday to the always witty, kind hearted, hilarious & my forever Bhaiya, @juniorbachchan!! May you have a great day & amazing year ahead! pic.twitter.com/NC1TO08dcd— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 5, 2020
Sonali Bendre Behl called the Guru actor her husband’s number one.
Happy birthday to my husband’s numero uno! @juniorbachchan Have fantastic day and year ahead! pic.twitter.com/fb5ClFjgmO— Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) February 5, 2020
IIFA awards also posted a family photograph of the Bachchan clan to wish the actor.
The Bachchans are all smiles as they celebrate @juniorbachchan's birthday!#Bollywood #HappyBirthdayAbhishekBachchan #IIFA pic.twitter.com/c2bvSolVf0— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) February 5, 2020
Indian Football team player Jeje Lalpekhlua shared a picture with junior Bachchan on Twitter.
Happy birthday boss @juniorbachchan Best wishes pic.twitter.com/c4p7vHQtzi— . (@jejefanai) February 5, 2020
Hum Tum director Kunal Kohli penned an adorable note for one of the nicest and warmest people he has ever met.
#HappyBirthdayAbhishekBachchan @juniorbachchan lotsa love to one of the nicest & warmest people ever. And of course a brilliant actor too— kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) February 5, 2020
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Videos of Karisma-Kareena Kapoor, Shah Rukh-Gauri Dancing at Armaan-Anissa's Wedding Reception Go Viral
- Abhishek Bachchan Celebrates Birthday with Family, Aishwarya Posts Pics with Amitabh, Jaya, Aaradhya
- Hina Khan Defends Priyanka Chopra's Grammy 2020 Outfit, Says 'You Need Courage to Wear it'
- 'Mere Dilli Mein': AAP Has Combined Gully Boy, Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Elections in New Video
- Poco X2 Launched in India at Rs 15,999, Becomes Most Affordable Phone With 120Hz Display