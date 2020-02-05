Take the pledge to vote

Happy Birthday Abhishek Bachchan: Here's a Look at His Upcoming Projects

From Bollywood films 'The Big Bull' and 'Bob Biswas' to Amazon Prime Video series 'Breathe 2', Abhishek Bachchan has a great list of projects to look forward to in 2020-21. Here's a quick rundown on it.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 5, 2020, 3:44 PM IST
With Abhishek Bachchan aging like fine wine, his charm and wit is leaving his fans more and more impressed. Bachchan turns 44 on Wednesday and he has a long list of ambitious projects lined up in front of him in 2020-21.

Junior Bachchan has been under immense pressure to prove self as comparisons are always drawn with his father Amitabh Bachchan. But Abhishek has shown the versatility that he carries several times throughout his filmography.

Having played the protagonists in many movies, Abhishek has not retracted from playing the feature-hero in Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon or the effeminate character from ensemble actor in Happy New Year.

The actor’s most recent release was Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan which featured him as the ‘second hero’, who must fight with Vicky Kaushal’s character to win the love of Taapsee Pannu’s character.

However, again and again, Abhishek Bachchan has proved to be exceptionally well in his portrayal of the nuanced roles, often becoming the USP of the movies, shining over the “protagonists”.

On his birthday, let’s have a look at his upcoming projects.

Ludo

Abhishek will be seen in another ensemble in 2020. Anurag Basu directorial Ludo is set to release on April 24, 2020. The film will present four different stories of four different colours, as in the game of Ludo.

The Big Bull

Abhishek will essay the role of Indian stockbroker Harshad Mehta in the upcoming biopic. The film is directed by Kookie Gulati and bank rolled by Ajay Devgn.

Bob Biswas

Kahaani’s legendary character Bob Biswas, played by Saswata Chatterjee, will come to life with a spin-off the same name. Produced by Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek will play the lead role.

Breathe 2

Junior Bachchan will also be seen making his OTT debut in 2020 with Breathe 2. It is the sequel to the hit Amazon series Breathe, which starred R Madhavan and Amit Sadh.

Sons of Soil – Jaipur Pink Panthers

The show produced by BBC India will mark a first for the streaming platform entering the documentary series space. Abhishek will be leading the audiences into behind-the-scenes of his kabaddi team Jaipur Pink Panthers.

