Happy Birthday, Abhishek Kapoor: Rock On, Kai Po Che to Kedarnath, Top 5 Movies by the Director

A noted director, Abhishek Kapoor had plans to make it as an actor in Bollywood when he started. He starred in his first film alongside Twinkle Khanna. The 1997 film was directed by Vipin Handa, titled Uff! Yeh Mohabbat. However, life took a turn and Abhishek decided to don the director’s hat. Two decades in the industry now, he has made a name for himself with a few critically acclaimed movies to his credit. Music assumes favour in his movies and songs have a linguistic inclination. A storyteller, Abhishek has come a long way and got his craft right. Let’s have a look at some of his popular hits:

Aryan: Unbreakable (2006)

This film marked Abhishek’s directorial début. Starring Sohail Khan and Sneha Ullal, the sports drama was based on boxing. Puneet Issar, Satish Shah and Supriya Karnik portrayed other important characters while late Inder Kumar played the antagonist. The film failed to make an impact and did not resonate with the audience or critics. The film is also remembered for a cameo by cricket legend Kapil Dev.

Rock On!! (2008)

The film rejuvenated Abhishek’s directorial career and launched Farhan Akhtar as a star. A well-narrated tale of friendship, this one has aged well with time and is one of the few definitive films on both music and friendship. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy’s terrific score gave the film new heights that can hardly be accomplished by any musician today. Arjun Rampal won the National Award for the Best Supporting Actor.

Kai Po Che (2013)

This was late Sushant Singh Rajput’s debut film and the actor’s performance was a show-stealer. Adaptation of the book by Chetan Bhagat, Kai Po Che! is a story of friendship and love, set against the backdrop of the situation of Gujarat between 2001-02. Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh were remarkable in their respective portrayals. With some heartwarming sequences and Amit Trivedi’s songs, this film becomes a must watch.

Fitoor (2016)

A poor Kashmiri boy becomes infatuated with his employer’s daughter. The boy grows up to become the country’s most successful young artist, but obstacles stand between the two lovers. The romantic drama was based on Charles Dickens’ 1861 novel Great Expectations. Tabu, Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapur played leading roles. Tabu’s performance received high critical acclaim and the film was praised for its music and cinematography.

Kedarnath (2018)

Kedarnath was a true story based on the devastating floods of Uttarakhand in 2013 that swept the entire town claiming over 197 lives. Sushant was flawless as a Muslim porter who would carry pilgrims to the temple. He fell in love with a local Hindu girl (played by Sara Ali Khan) from the same town. The film had a realistic depiction of the lives of the locals in the mountains and is remembered for its tragic end scene.

