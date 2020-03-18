Happy Birthday Adam Levine: 5 Soulful Renditions by the Maroon 5 Frontman

American singer-actor Adam Levine and Maroon 5 band mate, is celebrating his birthday on March 18. The famous crooner began his singing career in 1994 and has never looked back ever since. He has received three Grammys, three AMAs, along with other recognitions for his singing.

Levine is married to supermodel Behati Prinsloo, and the duo tied the knot in 2014. The couple is proud parents to two daughters Dusty Rose and Gio Grace.

On his birthday, here’s a look at some of the best renditions by the singer:

Memories

The latest release by Maroon 5, Memories is a flashback of all the sweet moments that have been spent with the loved ones. The song speaks about how we hold onto relationships and memories created with them, even if people leave.

Girls Like You

The famous band collaborated with Cardi B for the song Girls Like You, which featured several artists from the various industries, including Nikki Bella, Ellen DeGeneres, Camilla Cabello. The video also features Adam’s wife Behati along with their daughter Dusty.

Payphone

Maroon 5’s collaboration with Wiz Khalifa for this song has won hearts. The song is about a lover’s desperation as he is longing to meet the girl he loved and trying to talk to her through a payphone.





Sugar

This song by the group was filmed when they surprisingly crashed at a wedding in the city of Los Angeles. The video perfectly captures the couples’ happiness as they see Maroon 5.

She Will Be Loved

The song, released back in 2004, features a love triangle between a young girl, her lover and her mother. While the man is in a relationship with the daughter, he falls for her mother.

