Happy Birthday Adith Arun: Top 5 Movies of the South Indian Actor

Actor Adith Arun is celebrating his birthday today. In a career spanning 12 years, he has given his fans a bunch of hits. Adith made his acting debut with the Telugu thriller Katha back in 2009. A year later, he was signed to star in Maalai Pozhudhin Mayakathilaey alongside Regina Cassandra. On his birthday, let’s take a look at some of his most loved projects:

Katha Kanchiki Manam Intiki

Katha Kanchiki Manam Intiki is the most recent movie of Adith, which was released last year. The horror-comedy was directed by Chanakya Chinna and also starred Mahesh Manjrekar and Getup Sreenu. The bilingual project had raw cultural emotions and it proved to be a commercial entertainer. It had a very simple premise but what worked for them is the horror-comedy angle. Dear Megha

Dear Megha was a remake of the Kannada super-hit Dia, that had left the audience in tears. Picking up a sensitive subject was no less than an experiment but director Sushanth Reddy stayed true to the original. Even though actor Megha was the centerpiece of the movie, Adith managed to steal away the limelight with the portrayal of his character. The film received a good response from both audiences, as well as, the critics. 24 Kisses

Even though Adith and Hebah Patel-starrer 24 kisses was termed ‘bland and boring’, the former’s acting chops were widely appreciated. In the film, Adith played the role of an author and did justice to his character, which was quite complex. His performance in the climax of the movie was loved by fans. Weekend Love

Released in 2017, Weekend Love was helmed by Nagu Gavara, starring Adith and Supriya in the lead. The film, set in the backdrop of IT work culture, was a family entertainer. Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu

With Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu, Adith proved that he is all in to experiment in the film industry. The film was promoted as the first adult comedy in Tollywood, featuring Adith and Hemanth.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.