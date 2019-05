Happy Birthday Aditya Chopra: Lesser Known Facts About the Award-winning Filmmaker

Aditya Chopra, who is celebrating his 48th birthday today, has proved to be one of the successful directors and producers in Bollywood. Known for his movies like Dilwale Dulhaniye Le Jayenge, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Hum Tum, Chopra has married Bollywood actress Rani Mukherjee.The celebrated filmmaker and producer is known to be a very private person and that is one of the reasons why we do not get to read much about Aditya Chopra. However, there are some lesser-known facts about Aditya Chopra that proves how amazing a human being he is.Aditya Chopra may be a man of few words but he definitely has so many interesting facts related to him. He is so secretive that even his wedding pictures with actress Rani Mukherjee were kept under folds from media. Let’s have a look at some of the interesting facts about this private person:1. Aditya Chopra’s directorial debut was Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, with his friend Karan Johar.2. He started assisting his father Yash Chopra at the age of 18. His first project was Sridevi's Chandni and Jackie Shroff's Aaina as an assistant director.3. It was while assisting his father for Anil Kapoor's Lamhe when Aditya Chopra decided to be a director by profession.4. Aditya Chopra is so shy that he has done only two interviews in his 20 years of career as a director.5. His favourite books are Ayn Rand's The Fountainhead, Jeffery Archer's Kane and Abel and John Grisham's The Firm, whereas his favourite movies are Cinema Paradiso, ET, Goodfellas, Awara, Mughal-E-Azam, Deewar, Kabhi Kabhie, Chupke Chupke and Masoom.6. Aditya Chopra has been a football fan since childhood. He is an amazing football player as well.7. Aditya Chopra has also penned down some poems, such as 'Aisa pehli baar hua satra aathra saalon mein' from Kajol's diary in DDLJ, 'Teri aankhon ki namkeen mastiyan' from SRK's journal in Jab Tak Hai Jaan and 'Bande hain hum uske humpe kiska zor' from Aamir Khan's dialogue in Dhoom 3.8. Aditya Chopra’s production banner has given some of the famous names to Bollywood including Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Vaani Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Mandira Bedi, Parmeet Sethi, Uday Chopra and Parineeti Chopra.9. Aditya Chopra’s lucky number is 21. He was born on May 21 and got married on April 21.10. Both Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra did not like Shah Rukh Khan for Darr, however, because everyone else kept rejecting the negative part, YRF ended up signing Shah Rukh Khan for the role.Follow @News18Movies for more