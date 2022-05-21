Happy Birthday Aditya Chopra: Movies Directed and Produced by the Filmmaker

Popular filmmaker Aditya Chopra is turning a year older today. All of us have watched his blockbusters since childhood from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Mohabbatein, among others. He has worked with the biggest movie stars, directors, and producers of the film industry.

From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar, the filmmaker has worked with Bollywood biggies. Aditya has written, produced and directed a number of Hindi films. After the death of his father and veteran filmmaker Yash Chopra, Aditya took the command of Yash Raj Films and is still spreading magic on screens.

On Aditya’s birthday, let’s take a look at some of his best directed and produced films.

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge

Obviously, this comes on the top of the list. Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge is one of the most popular films of the 90s which is not only famous in India but also around the world. The movie features Shah Rukh Khan as Raj and Kajol as Simran. It is one of the biggest blockbusters directed by Aditya Chopra. Mohabbatein

Mohabbatein was Aditya’s second directorial and it was not only directed by but also written by the filmmaker. The film that came in 2000 stars Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Uday Chopra in various pivotal roles. The love story was one of the biggest films of the year and gave new twists to the conventional love tales. Veer-Zaara

The National Award-winning film, Veer-Zaara was written and produced by Aditya Chopra. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta, the movie revolves around the love story of an Indian Air Force officer and a Pakistani girl who gave a new definition to love. The movie is still remembered for its amazing screenplay, beautiful story and heartfelt soundtrak. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, the popular Bollywood romance film, came on the big screens in 2008. Aditya Chopra not only directed the film, but also penned the storyline and produced the Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma-starrer. Befikre

Befikre, starring Ranveer Singh, was set in Paris and brought a peppy romantic tale on the big screen. Aditya took the seat of both director and producer for the 2016 film and displayed a crazy and fun side of love.

