Happy Birthday Aditya Narayan: Five TV Shows Hosted by the Actor-Singer

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ADITYA NARAYAN: Aditya Narayan has been a recurring personality on telescreens since he was a child. Wearing multiple hats that of an actor, singer, and show host, Aditya quickly climbed the ladder to become a household name. The singer-actor proved to be quite adept at alluring the audience with his boyish charm and melodic voice. Starting his career as a host of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge in 2007, Aditya went on to host many shows in his glowing career.

As the Superstar Singer 2 host turns 35, here is a list of other shows that featured Aditya as an entertaining emcee. Take a look:

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge 2007

The show premiered on May 4, 2007, to October 13, 2007. Aditya Narayan replaced Shaan, the popular Bollywood singer, to host the show. Aneek Dhar was declared the winner of that season. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge 2009

Seeing the audience rating, the makers decided to stick with Aditya Narayan and thus, he hosted this instalment too. The show featured new mentors, Pritam and Shankar Mahadevan, who joined Himesh Reshammiya and Aadesh Shrivastava. X Factor India

The franchise created by British television celebrity, Simon Cowell, featured and premiered in India for the first time in 2011. Aditya was chosen to present the show. The judges’ panel consisted of Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghosal, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Indian Idol Season 11

Another prominent franchise in the Indian television space, Indian Idol, too, had a wide viewership. Aditya presented season 11 of the show, replacing Manish Paul, who hosted the previous season. Indian Idol Season 12

Premiered on November 28, 2020, Indian Idol season 12 was the latest season to feature Aditya as the show host. The show repeated the judges panel from season 11 which consisted of Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar, and Vishal Dadlani.

