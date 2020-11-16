Happy Birthday Aditya Roy Kapur: 5 Most Loved Songs of the Actor

Aditya Roy Kapur who made his Bollywood debut from London Dreams rose to fame with 2013 blockbuster Aashiqui 2 alongside Shraddha Kapoor. After that, there was no looking back for him and the actor has been featured in films like Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani, Dear Zindagi, Sadak 2 and Kalank.

The actor has been known for his charming and flamboyant personality. As the actor is ringing into his 35th birthday on November 16, let’s have a look at some of the most loved songs that you definitely want to have in your playlist

Tum Hi Ho (Aashiqui 2)- The first blockbuster film of Aditya Roy Kapur is the part 2 of 1990 musical hit Aashiqui. The songs of the film were massive hits, however, one of the most loved songs of that film is Tum Hi Ho that was crooned by Arjit Singh and penned by Mithoon.

Pashmina (Fitoor)- The song voiced by Amit Trivedi was the highlight of the film Fitoor. The sensuous lyrics of the song was filmed on Katrina Kaif and Aditya. Their sizzling chemistry in the song had left everyone awestruck.

The Humma Song (OK Jaanu)- The amazing music of the song which features Shraddha Kapur and Aditya was composed by A R Rehman. The song is sung by A R Rehman, Badshah, Tanishk Bagchi and penned by Mehboob. It will definitely switch on your party mode.

Chal Ghar Chalen (Malang)- With composition of Mithoon and lyrics by Sayeed Quadri, the song, rendered by Arijit Singh is a beautiful romantic number.

Aabaad Barbaad (Ludo)- The love-filled song is from the newly released film Ludo. Featuring Aditya and Sanya Malhotra, it has been sung by Arjit Singh to some amazing music by Pritam.