Happy Birthday Aditya Roy Kapur: A Look at How 2020 Could be His Year

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur turns 34 on Saturday, November 16, 2019. The actor also recently completed a decade in Bollywood since his debut film London Dreams was released in October 30, 2009. The actor has since then given memorable performances, most famously in the 2013 film Aashiqui 2 with Shraddha Kapoor.

Aditya Roy Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film Kalank where he played the character of Dev Chaudhry, a man running a liberal newspaper whose wife dies due to a disease and is remarried. Set in the pre-partition India, the film starred an ensemble cast of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha. The film, however, did not fare well at the box office.

Aditya, however has an eventful 2020 lined up. He will be next seen in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2. The film is the sequel to the 1991 film Sadak, who are also a part of the sequel. Aditya, who recently wrapped the schedule of the film is paired opposite Alia Bhatt. The film is slated to release on July 20, 2020.

Apart from that he will also be seen in Aashiqui 2 director Mohit Suri's Malang with Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor. The film will also be jointly produced by by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Jay Shewakraman. Anil Kapoor will be playing a negative role in the film. The film went on floors on March 16 and wrapped up on October 7th. The film is slated to release on February 14, 2020.

Aditya will also appear in Anurag Basu's yet untitled multi-starrer. Apart from Kapur it will also star Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, and Pankaj Tripathi. Like his 2017 film Life...In a Metro, this film will also have four stories about the unavoidable jeopardies of life which will intersect at the core. While Aditya will be paired opposite Sanya Malhotra in a story, Rajkumar Rao and Fatima Sana Sheikh will be leads in another one. The film is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Basu, Tani Somarita Basu and Krishan Kumar. After two postponed schedules, the film will finally be releasing on March 13, 2020.

