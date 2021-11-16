Happy Birthday Aditya Roy Kapur: From Aashiqui 2 to Ludo, Best Performances of the Actor

An actor, who started his journey in Bollywood, playing side characters to bigger stars like Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan, has finally made it big. While Aditya Roy Kapur made his debut with London Dreams in 2009, his first film as a lead actor was Aashiqui 2, which was released in May 2013. Just a week after that released the blockbuster Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and this double success brought great highs in his career. With more than a decade in the film industry, on his birthday, we take you through some of the actor’s finest work in films.

Aashiqui 2 (2013)

The second part of any film franchise is seldom as good as the first one. In addition, the Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Aashiqui 2 was released 23 years after the first Aashiqui. This was not a proper sequel but hit similar notes. Another common factor between the two films was the kind of success they achieved with the music. Aditya played the complex and challenging role of a drunkard forgotten rockstar with sincerity and earned a lot of praises.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Released at a very small gap from Ashiqui 2, Adityacould have never asked for anything better. Not playing the lead, but Aditya did have a significant character of Ranbir Kapoor’s best friend. He played a character who is an alcoholic for the second time in a row but the tones of the two characters were very different, and Aditya was able to make it memorable.

OK Jaanu (2017)

While this remake of Mani Ratnam’s O Kadhal Kanmani could not live up to the brilliance of the original, OK Jaanu is still one of Aditya’s best films. The super-hit duo of Aditya and Shraddha reunite for this Shaad Ali film.

Kalank (2019)

Kalank is not the best of films but is commendable for the scope and vision it originally had. Aditya’s performance as Dev Chaudhry is intense and impressive.

Ludo (2020)

Anurag Basu’s colourful vision comes to light with the artistic mimicry artist played by Aditya, who is among one of the many memorable characters this film offers but still stands out. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Raj Kumar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Abhishek Bachchan, and Fatima Sana Sheikh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.