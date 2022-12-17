Happy Birthday Adivi Sesh: A Look at 5 Commercial and Critically Acclaimed Films of The Actor

It’s Adivi Sesh’s birthday and 2022 surely has been one of the best ones for the talented star. From Major, a movie that garnered him commercial and critical acclaim and blessings from the entire nation to the gripping narrative of HIT 2, it’s been one memorable year for him. On the occasion of his birthday, we take a trip down memory lane to know more about some of the biggest movies headlined by Sesh himself:

Major - The film was based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in action during the November 2008 Mumbai attacks and was consequently awarded the Ashoka Chakra, India. Major broke all records and is touted as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022 not just in Telugu but in Hindi markets too.

HIT 2 - The film revolved around the life of a police officer Krishna Dev aka KD. A laidback cop, KD’s life changes instantly when he takes on a gruesome murder case. The story unravels how the cop solves the mystery behind the brutal crime and things take a sudden turn when he discovers the threat lies unexpectedly close. Sesh has been lauded for his fine performance, high-octane action sequences and eyes that emote! The movie has done tremendously well at the box office too.

Evaru - A 2019 release, the movie is about sub-inspector Vikram Vasudev who is entrusted with the task of investigating the murder of a high-ranking officer who was killed by his alleged rape victim. When he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers some surprising facts. Sesh received praise for this role as well.

Goodachari - In a 2018 release, Goodachari, a young NSA agent is framed for the murder of his bosses making him realize that now his mission is darker than expected and has some personal scores to settle regarding his father’s death, a former NSA agent.

Kshanam - This movie is a 2016 Indian Telugu-language mystery thriller film directed by Ravikanth Perepu. The film featured Adivi Sesh (who also served as a co-writer of the film) and Adah Sharma in lead roles while Anasuya Bharadwaj, Vennela Kishore, Satyam Rajesh, Satyadev Kancharana, and Ravi Varma in supporting roles. In the film, Rishi arrives in India where he begins to search for a missing child of his ex-girlfriend Shwetha. The movie was highly acclaimed and Bhaagi 2 was in fact a remake of Kshanam!

Read all the Latest Movies News here