Happy Birthday Adnan Sami: Five Biggest Hit Songs of the Singer

Singers come and go, but Adnan Sami is here to stay forever. He is not just a great vocalist, but also the most famous indie-pop performer of all time. He began playing the piano at the age of five and wrote his first piece when he was nine. During his school breaks, he would travel to India to study music with Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma. Adnan is the pinnacle of tenacity, determination, and self-discipline.

On his birthday, let’s take a look at some of his career’s best hits:

Lift Kara De: Adnan soared to popularity in 2000 with the song Lift Karaa De, whose music video featured renowned Indian actor Govinda at the time. It quickly became a favourite among music fans of all ages.

Tera Chehra: From the album Tera Chehra, this title track has been one of the most popular numbers of all time. The beat is well-crafted, and when paired with Sameer’s love poetry, this song was sure to be on everyone’s lips, and it still is.

Mehbooba Mehbooba (Ajnabee): Adnan’s popularity fetched him a project with Boney Kapoor. As a playback singer for Bollywood, Adnan started his journey with this song. This song was featured Bollywood’s Khiladi Kumar, and no other voice could have done justice to the peppy lyrics.

Bhar Do Jholi Meri: After a break for his health, Adnan was back to Bollywood for this qawwali song in 2015 movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The video was shot at the Aishmuqam Dargah. It was a challenge for Adnan as he had never sung a qawwali before.

Aye Udi Udi: Saathiya provided Adnan an opportunity to work with music composer A R Rahman. He performed the song Aye Udi Udi, and created a soft romantic song with the magic of his voice.

