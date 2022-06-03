Happy Birthday Ahmed Khan: Lesser-Known Facts About the Multi-Talented Filmmaker and Choreographer

Ahmed Khan, the multi-talented person who started his career as a child artist, later sported the hats of choreographer, producer, and director. He is known for choreographing songs for various popular films such as Rangeela, Taal, Ghajini and Kick. Apart from that, Ahmed has also been a judge on the dance reality show Dance India Dance. If we look at the amazing journey of the filmmaker-choreographer, it won’t be wrong to say that he is surely a jack of all trades.

As Ahmed celebrates his birthday today, let’s look at some of the little-known facts about him:

Ahmed made his Bollywood debut as a child artist in Anil Kapoor’s Mr. India. After getting fame from the film, he appeared in many other Hindi films such as Raakh as a child artist. Ahmed followed his passion for dance and took a career shift and turned choreographer. Ahmed’s mother was the friend of the late dance queen, Saroj Khan, and requested her to give Ahmed a chance. For 1994 film Anjaam, he worked as an assistant dance director. In 1995, he received the Best Choreography Award at the Filmfare for choreographing Urmila Matondkar in Rangeela song Rangeela Re. Ahmed and his wife Shaira runs a production house named Paperdoll Entertainment under which they have produced various blockbusters such as Paathshaala and Ek Paheli Leela. Ahmed was at the World Trade Centre two days prior to the September 11 attacks. In 2004, Ahmed wore the hat of director for film Lakeer. He also wrote the story of the film. The filmmaker has done multitasking for Lakeer, Fool and Final, Baaghi 2, Baaghi 3, and Heropanti 2.

