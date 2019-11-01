Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: The Beauty Icon Who Took Her Stardom Beyond Films

On November 1, 2019, Bollywood's most beautiful actress turned 46. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who made her Bollywood debut with Rahul Rawail’s Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya in 1997, has gone from being a beauty pageant winner to an acclaimed actress and a global glamour icon.

At the age of 21, she won many hearts across the globe with her response to the Miss World finale question. Aishwarya was asked, “What qualities should Miss World 1994 embody?” She answered, "The Miss World’s we have had up to date have been proof enough that they have had compassion, compassion for underprivileged not only people who have status and stature, who can look beyond the barriers that men has set up for ourselves of nationality, color. We have to look beyond that and that will make a true Miss World, a true person, a real person." She won the Miss World 1994 crown.

In 2005, Mattel Inc., who first manufactured Barbie dolls in 1959, released its limited edition Barbie dolls modeled on Aishwarya Rai. The dolls were sold within few minutes. Aishwarya is one of the very few celebrities who have had a Barbie doll inspired by them.

Aishwarya has also been a regular at Cannes Film Festival for more than a decade now. Being the brand ambassador of the cosmetics major L’Oréal Paris, the actress has walked the red carpet on several occasions. She has been associated with the brand since 2003. Not only that, she is the first Indian actress to have been a jury member at the prestigious Film Festival.

The former Miss World, who has bewitched many with her beautiful green eyes, has pledged to donate them to the Eye Bank Association of India. Apart from this, she has been doing a lot of charitable work post her Miss World win and has been honored with a special award at Miss World 2014 ceremony for her charitable work since being crowned Miss World in 1994.

View this post on Instagram ✨❤️LOVE A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Apr 20, 2019 at 10:43pm PDT

In 2007, Aishwarya Rai married actor Abhisekh Bachchan. The couple was blessed with a daughter, Aaradhya. From being a beauty icon to a versatile actress to a doting mother, she has pulled off every role with grace.

As an actress, she has acclaimed films in her kitty. From Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, to Rituparno Ghosh's Raincoat and Ashutosh Gowariker's Jodhaa-Akbar, she's delivered some stunning performances on screen.

Aishwarya recently lent her voice for Hollywood star Angelina Jolie's character in the Hindi dubbed version of Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil.

Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan!

