Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: 5 Of His Most Memorable Performances

Actor Ajay Devgn turns 51 on April 2. Ajay, who is the son of late action director Veeru Devgn, stepped into the world of cinema with 1991 film Phool Aur Kaante.

The recipient of two National Awards, for Zakhm (1999) and The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2003), Ajay has featured in more than 100 films till now. Throughout his career, Devgn has delivered some of the finest performances in films like Omkara, Raincoat, One Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Yuva, Raajneeti, Singham among others. Devgn is happily married to Bollywood actress Kajol and have two children, Nysa and Yug, with her.

On Ajay’s birthday, let’s look at some of his most memorable performances:

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior



The period-drama saw the real-life couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol portray the characters of the great Maratha leader Tanaji Malusare and his wife Savitribai. The Om Raut directorial was bankrolled by Ajay Devgn Films and T-Series. The film also starred Saif Ali Khan, who played the role of an antagonist named Udaybhan Rathod.

Singham



The first instalment of Rohit Shetty’s cop-drama franchise saw Devgn essay the role of Bajirao Singham, a fearless police officer. The movie was a remake of Tamil film Singam, which featured Suriya.

Raid



Devgn admirers couldn’t be happier to see their beloved superstar play the role of a no-nonsense virtuous officer. The 2018 film saw him play Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, who is determined to expose an influential minister’s (Saurabh Shukla) fraudulent possessions.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh



There are some films that are defined by the story and some that are remembered for its star cast. Rajkumar Santoshi’s biopic was one such piece that cannot stand on a leg without the daring Bhagat Singh essayed by Devgn.

Dilwale

Devgn plays Arun who falls deeply in love with Raveena Tandon’s character. Their beautiful love saga gets clenched in the claws of bitter and brutal tactics of Raveena’s devious uncles. Devgn who is falsely framed loses the love of his life briefly and becomes lunatic.

