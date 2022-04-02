Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: 5 Things Every Bajirao Singham Fan Must Know

It’s Ajay Devgn’s birthday today. And, fans can’t keep calm. As soon as the clock struck midnight, wishes started to come in from all corners. Ajay is celebrating his 53rd birthday today.

It can be called a special birthday for Ajay Devgn as he is currently basking in the success of his latest release RRR - Rise, Roar, Revolt. The film, directed by SS Rajamouli, has checked all the boxes. Ajay played Ram Charan’s father in the film. As per Rajamouli, Ajay’s character is the soul of the film. Alia Bhatt also made her Tollywood debut with this one.

Coming back to Ajay Devgn’s birthday now. Today, let us look at some interesting facts about him:

1. Ajay made his Bollywood debut at the age of 22 with Phool Aur Kaante

2. Despite being a part of the film industry for a long time, Ajay’s name has never been embroiled in any controversy.

3. Ajay is a devotee of Lord Shiva and that is reportedly the reason why the actor named his Mumbai bungalow Shivshakti. The actor lives with his entire family there.

4. Apart from the gym, swimming pool, sports room, and library, Ajay’s bungalow has a mini theatre.

5. Ajay is also fond of luxury cars. Ajay is reportedly the first Indian to buy a Maserati Quattroporte worth around Rs 2 crore.

Ajay Devgn will be next seen in Runway34. The film is directed by Ajay Devgn himself. Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh are also part of the film. Ajay and Rakul Preet will play the roles of pilots. The film is slated for an Eid 2022 release.

