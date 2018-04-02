Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: Bollywood Showers Love On The Versatile Actor

Happy Birthday @ajaydevgn! You are and will always be one of my favourite people. Keep spreading joy and empowering many others along the way ❤️ have a super day and year ahead! — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) April 2, 2018

A very happy birthday to gem of a person @ajaydevgn — saurabh shukla (@saurabhshukla_s) April 2, 2018

Many happy returns of the day to my big brother the versatile @ajaydevgn! Have an amazing year! Congrats on the success of #Raid! Lots of love! Here’s an old memory of us together hanging out at #Cannes 2007 I think! pic.twitter.com/77RjqjHflz — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) April 2, 2018

Dear @ajaydevgn happy birthday have a rocking year ahead.. Love always ❤️ — Abbas Mustan (@theabbasmustan) April 2, 2018

A very Happy Birthday to you, dear @ajaydevgn. Wish you lots of Love and Happiness on this day. May you have a #TotalDhamaal Birthday, my friend. — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) April 2, 2018

: On actor Ajay Devgn's 49th birthday on Monday, celebrities like Dia Mirza, Boman Irani, Saurabh Shukla, Vivek Anand Oberoi, Mohanlal and Sayyeshaa have wished him the best of health and a great year.Ajay made his debut with Phool Aur Kaante in 1991. He then starred in successful films such as Jigar, Dilwale, Suhaag, Naajayaz, Diljale, Ishq, Zakhm, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Gangaajal, Yuva, Omkara, the Golmaal and Singham franchise and Drishyam.He is married to actress Kajol since 1999 and the couple have two children -- Yug and Nysa.Here's what the celebrities tweeted:Dia Mirza: Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn! You are and will always be one of my favourite people. Keep spreading joy and empowering many others along the way ❤️ have a super day and year ahead!Saurabh Shukla: A very happy birthday to gem of a person Ajay Devgn.Vivek Anand Oberoi: Many happy returns of the day to my big brother the versatile Ajay Devgn! Have an amazing year! Congrats on the success of 'Raid'! Lots of love! Here's an old memory of us together hanging out at Cannes 2007 I think!Abbas-Mustan: Dear Ajay happy birthday have a rocking year ahead.. Love always.Boman Irani: A very Happy Birthday to you, dear Ajay Devgn. Wish you lots of Love and Happiness on this day. May you have a 'Total Dhamaal' birthday, my friend.