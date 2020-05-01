MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Happy Birthday Ajith Kumar: 5 Memorable Performances by the Actor

Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar fans must watch these five films as they celebrate the superstar's birthday on Friday.

Share this:

Ajith Kumar or as he is popularly known Thala Ajith has come a long way to be one of the top stars in the Tamil film industry today. Having started his acting career with a small role in a 1990 film En Veedu En Kanavar, he now delivers huge box office hits, one after the other.

Although he does not publicize his philanthropic work, Thala is known for being down to earth. He also donated Rs 1.25 crore to the coronavirus relief funds recently. Apart from films, he is deeply devoted to racing. Ajith tried his hands on professional racing for some time but had to stop after suffering an injury.

On his 49th birthday, here is looking at some of his most memorable films over the years.

Vedalam

Released in 2015, the storyline of Vedalam is cliché; however, Thala takes the responsibility of the movie on his shoulders and delivers a flawless performance. It went on to become the highest-grossing Tamil movie of the year.

Yennai Arindhal

Directed by Gautham Menon, the crime-drama sees Ajith essaying the role of a police officer. He bagged the best actor nomination in the Filmfare awards in 2015 for the role.

Nerkonda Paarvai

The official remake of Hindi movie Pink, Ajith played the lawyer’s role who defends the three women, wrongly accused of attacking a high profile man. Released in 2019, Ajith’s performance was appreciated.

Dheena

It was the first film to be directed by AR Murugados. The action movie helped establish Ajith as the action hero and gave him the title of ‘Thala’.

Mankatha

The action-thriller, Mankatha focused on match-fixing in international cricket. Ajith played an anti-hero in the movie and received acclaim for his performance.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    25,007

    +845*  

  • Total Confirmed

    35,043

    +1,433*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,889

    +516*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,147

    +72*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 01 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,008,705

    +12,735*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,256,846

    +46,862*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,014,753

    +28,796*  

  • Total DEATHS

    233,388

    +5,331*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres