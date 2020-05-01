Happy Birthday Ajith Kumar: 5 Memorable Performances by the Actor

Ajith Kumar or as he is popularly known Thala Ajith has come a long way to be one of the top stars in the Tamil film industry today. Having started his acting career with a small role in a 1990 film En Veedu En Kanavar, he now delivers huge box office hits, one after the other.

Although he does not publicize his philanthropic work, Thala is known for being down to earth. He also donated Rs 1.25 crore to the coronavirus relief funds recently. Apart from films, he is deeply devoted to racing. Ajith tried his hands on professional racing for some time but had to stop after suffering an injury.

On his 49th birthday, here is looking at some of his most memorable films over the years.

Vedalam

Released in 2015, the storyline of Vedalam is cliché; however, Thala takes the responsibility of the movie on his shoulders and delivers a flawless performance. It went on to become the highest-grossing Tamil movie of the year.

Yennai Arindhal

Directed by Gautham Menon, the crime-drama sees Ajith essaying the role of a police officer. He bagged the best actor nomination in the Filmfare awards in 2015 for the role.

Nerkonda Paarvai

The official remake of Hindi movie Pink, Ajith played the lawyer’s role who defends the three women, wrongly accused of attacking a high profile man. Released in 2019, Ajith’s performance was appreciated.

Dheena

It was the first film to be directed by AR Murugados. The action movie helped establish Ajith as the action hero and gave him the title of ‘Thala’.

Mankatha

The action-thriller, Mankatha focused on match-fixing in international cricket. Ajith played an anti-hero in the movie and received acclaim for his performance.

Follow @News18Movies for more