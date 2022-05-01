Happy Birthday Ajith Kumar: Did You Know Tamil Superstar is also a Formula 2 Racer and Pilot?

Ajith Kumar is one of the top stars in Tamil cinema. After working as a character artist in a Telugu film, he did a game changer movie in Tamil, a thriller called Aasai in 1995. Things began to change for him following the huge success of the film. He went on a hit spree of films with Kadhal Kottai (1996) and Kadhal Mannan (1998) and many others. His films became an instant crowd puller hence guaranteed commercial success.

After being a known face of commercially successful movies, Ajith transitioned from a star to one known for his acting chops. Films such as Vaali (1999), Mugavaree (2000), Kandukondain Kandukondain (2000), Citizen (2001) Amarkalam (1999), Dheena (2001), Villain (2002), Varalaru (2006) and Billa (2007) showed his acting talent on a much larger scale.

Despite having a life under constant public eye, the actor is very private about his life and preferences. Here are some of the lesser known and interesting facts about the Valimai star:

He is a Formula 2 Racer

Owing to his passion for racing, he has participated in several racing competitions of national and international levels. He made his racing debut in 2003 and then went on to participate in the 2010 FIA Formula 2 Championship. He is a Pilot

Interested in Aero Modelling, Ajith pursues flying as a hobby. He has a pilot licence as well Photographer

He carries a camera with himself. He is a photography fanatic and enjoys seeing life via his camera lens. He is decently good at it, so much so that he clicked pictures and gifted them to his co-actors during the shoot of Veeram. He has worked as a Mechanic

Before entering the show business, he used to work as a mechanic. He acted as a child artist

Surprisingly yes, Ajith Kumar has worked in films as a child artist. He was a part of Suresh and Nadia Moidu starrer En Veedu En Kanavar. In the scene, he was a boy dragging the cycle with a girl in one of the film’s songs. He is extremely media shy

Ajith is very private about his personal life, hence doesn’t socialise outside work and sometimes even for work he just shows up to the sets, works his scenes and leaves. Some even say he notoriously avoids public interactions. Distant from politics

Unlike many of his contemporaries, he maintains a distance from politics. While others from the South Indian film industry are actively invested in politics he refrains from doing so. Once, in a DMK function, in the presence of then CM Karunanidhi, he took to the stage to request that actors shouldn’t be forced to do something that they don’t want to.

Coming back to his professional career, he also has several accolades to his credit. Three Filmfare Tamil Best Actor Awards and Vijay awards are some of the honours he has received.

