Happy Birthday Ajith Kumar: From Vaali to Kandukondain Kandukondain, 5 Best Performances of AK

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AJITH KUMAR: Ajith Kumar is a pioneer in the Tamil film industry. Given his three decade long career and going in films, he has done it all, from being a commercially bankable movie star to an acting powerhouse. He has won awards for doing roles that people love to watch till today. He became a sensation with the films that he did. Some of the top performances of AK are:

Vaali

Vaali came out in 1999 and changed things for Ajith Kumar in a single sweep. The film boasts the acting talent of Ajith Kumar. He portrayed a negative role in the film and did full justice to it. Directed by SJ Suryah, the actor pulled a double role and played one of them being deaf and dumb. Mugavari

Directed by VZ Durai, Mugavari saw Ajith playing another serious role. Sridhar (Ajith) is an aspiring music composer who is struggling to get into the film business. Ajith’s acting in the 2000 film was brilliant and received positive responses from audience, fellow contemporaries as well as critics. Kandukondain Kandukondain

Released in 2000, Kandukondain Kandukondain starred Ajith, Mammootty, Aishwarya Rai along with Tabu and was directed by cinematographer Rajiv Menon. Ajith’s acting playing Manohar in the film was praised immensely. The film did good business and stood strong at the box office for 100 days. Not just commercial success, the film fetched acclaim and accolades in international film festivals as well. Mankatha

Donning a negative character once again but after almost two decades, Thala Ajith Kumar showed that he had only gotten better. Released in 2011, Mankatha, directed by Venkat Prabhu, was a hit film to Ajith’s credit after quite some time as some of his films sank at the box office consecutively. It was a perfect comeback at the box office and to the critics that announced that Ajith had lost his charm. Yennai Arindhaal

Yennai Arindhaal is one such film of Ajith Kumar where he was an actor first and not the star. The film was bejeweled with his acting chops as he played the role of Sathyadev IPS with aplomb. He presented the ‘hero’ image in fighting the villains and saving his daughter’s life. Although he has played tough characters before Yennai Arindhaal, it was still surprising for his fans to see him in such an avatar.

