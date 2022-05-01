Happy Birthday Ajith Kumar: Recent and Upcoming Movies of Tamil Superstar AK

Ajith Kumar, the leading star in Kollywood, is celebrating his 51st birthday on May 1. Fondly called Thala, the superstar rules over the Tamil film industry.. With every film, he mesmerises the audience with his acting skills, new looks, brilliant dance moves, and a heart-warming smile.

Ajith Kumar began his acting career with a small role in the 1990 Tamil Film ‘En Veedu En Kanavar’ and went on to become the favourite of the Tamil audience. The actor has starred in over 50 films and received four Vijay Awards, three Cinema Express Awards, three Filmfare Awards South and three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards.

Besides being famous for his acting range and versatility, he is also known for his eclectic hobbies in real life, especially motor car racing. On his birthday, let us take a look at his recent and upcoming movies:

Recent Movies:

Viswasam (2019)

This Tamil action drama directed by Siva featured Ajith Kumar in the lead, where he played the character of a village chieftain. This film also starred Nayanthara, Yogi Babu and Sakshi. This movie was one of the biggest hits of Ajith’s career. Nerkonda Paarvai (2019)

Directed by H Vinoth, this movie was the official remake of the Hindi film ‘Pink’ and featured Ajith Kumar, Rangaraj Pandey and Shraddha Srinath. Valimai (2022)

Ajith’s latest film, ‘Valimai’ is an action drama released on February 24. This movie has earned over 250 crores at the worldwide box office within a short time. Ajith again collaborated with director H Vinoth, and the results were smashing. Ajith Kumar portrays a police officer in Valimai which also stars Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda.

Upcoming movies:

AK 61

Ajith Kumar’s new film, tentatively titled ‘Ajith 61’ aka ‘AK 61’, is expected to be wrapped by August. This movie might be released on big screens this Diwali. It is Ajith’s third film with H Vinoth and will be produced by Boney Kapoor. Reportedly based on a heist, ‘AK 61’ is anticipated to be a thriller. AK 62

For the upcoming Tamil drama film with working title ‘AK 62’, Ajith will begin his schedule at the end of this year after filming ‘AK 61’. This movie will be directed by Vignesh Shivan and will be promoted under the banner of Lyca Production. Nayanthara will be starring as the female lead. We can expect it to be released in the Summer of 2023.

