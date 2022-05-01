Happy Birthday Ajith Kumar: Watch Tamil Superstar's Hit Songs That Will Make You Groove

Ajith Kumar is celebrating his 51st birthday today on May 1. The Tamil superstar is an example of an actor with a unique perspective of life. AK is one such celebrity who is not just appreciated for his versatility in films but also famous for his diverse hobbies in real life.

Ajith started his acting career with a small role in the 1990 Tamil Film ‘En Veedu En Kanavar’ and soon became the favourite of the Tamil audience. Since then, Valimai star’s ever-growing popularity made him rule over the Tamil film industry with numerous blockbusters.

As popular as his movies are, the songs in those films have accumulated an equal fan base. On his birthday, let us know about his hit songs that might take place in your classic playlist.

Naanga Vera Maari

This song is from Ajith Kumar’s newly released movie Valimai (2022). Written by Vignesh Shivan, this high-octane song will make you hit the loop button instantly. Ajith Kumar feasts us with this song sung by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Anurag Kulkarni.

Vaaney Vaaney

This song is from the hit movie Viswasam (2019). This Tamil movie featured Nayanthara as the female lead. Two actors beautifully portrayed the romance in this song, composed by D. Imman and sung by Shreya Ghosal and Hariharan.

Kannaana Kanney

This emotional track is also from the movie Viswasam. Written by Thamarai, this song was vocalised by Sid Sriram and composed by D Imman.

Surviva

This uber-cool song is from the movie Vivegam (2017). Thala has wonderfully carried the mood of this song, sung by Anirudh Ravichander, featuring Yogi B and Mali Manoj. Written by Yogi B and Siva, this movie starred Vivek Oberoi and Kajal Agarwal alongside Ajith.

Aaluma Doluma

Aaluma Doluma is a high energy dance track composed by Anirudh Ravichander. This song is from the movie Vedalam (2015), starring Ajith Kumar and Shruti Haasan in the lead. The song has a typical Madrasi vibe, written by G. Rokesh.

Happy Birthday Ajith!

