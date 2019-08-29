Happy Birthday Akkineni Nagarjuna: 5 Films of the Telugu Star You Must Watch

Manmadhudhu star Akkineni Nagarjuna, who is known for his work in Telugu and Hindi films, celebrates his birthday on August 29. The son of late veteran actor Nageswara Rao Akkineni, he made his debut as a lead actor with the 1986 Telugu film Vikram, directed by V Madhusudhana Rao. The recipient of nine state Nandi Awards, three Filmfare Awards South and a National Film Award - Special Mention, Nagarjuna is known for the wide array of roles he has portrayed on the big screen. On the actor's 60th birthday, here's looking at some of his must-watch films.

Manmadhudu 2: Released on August 9, 2019, the Telugu romantic comedy film stars Akkineni Nagarjuna and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The film is a remake of the French movie I Do and the title is inspired from Nagarjuna's original movie Manmadhudu released in 2002.

Siva: Released in 1989, Siva, starring Nagarjuna, Amala and Raghuvaran was written and directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The film marked Varma's directorial debut in Telugu movies. The action film's plot is adapted from Bruce Lee's Way of the Dragon and revolves around the conflict between college student-turned-gangster Siva and Bhavani. The titular role was played by Nagarjuna.

Super: The Telugu action heist-thriller film released in 2005 starred Nagarjuna, Ayesha Takia, Anushka Shetty and Sonu Sood in lead roles. In the movie, Nagarjuna plays the role of Akhil who owns a call cab service. The film was dubbed into Hindi and was titled Robbery.

Rajanna: Written and directed by V Vijayendra Prasad, this Telugu period action film was released in 2011. Nagarjuna played the titular role in the film that also starred Sneha, Shwetha Menon and Baby Annie, among others.

Khuda Gawah: Directed and written by Mukul S Anand, Khuda Gawah released in 1992 and saw Akkineni Nagarjuna play the role of an inspector. Nagarjuna shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Sridevi, Danny Denzongpa, Shilpa Shirodkar, among others. The film was a major commercial success, grossing Rs 17.9 crore worldwide, becoming the third highest grossing Indian film of 1992.

