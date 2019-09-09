Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: 5 Times Mr Khiladi Proved That He is a Family Man

Bollywood’s khiladi Akshay Kumar, born on September 9, 1967, will turn 52 this year. Popularly known as Khiladi Kumar, Kumar was named Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia on his birth. The actor has a number of hit movies to his name, with some blockbusters, including Hera-Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiya, Housefull, and a lot of others.

While the star has gained tremendous success on-screen, he is equally successful when it comes to personal life. Married to Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia’s oldest daughter Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar is also father to two kids, son Aarav and daughter Nitara. Known as a protective father, the Rowdy Rathore star is actually a family man.

On his birthday, let’s take a look at all the moments when he proved that his family is the dearest to him:

When he took his mother for a stroll in London

With a number of movies lined up for shooting and release, Akshay barely gets any time for himself. However, despite being caught up with commitments, the star took out time to go for a walk with his mother in the city of London.

The actor also shared a video from the same, and he captioned it, “Juggled shoot to spend a few days with mom in London. No matter how busy you are with life and growing up, don’t forget they are also growing old... so spend time with them while you still can.”

When he went on a hiking with family

Akshay Kumar is a fitness freak and there is no doubt to it. The actor doesn’t keep his passion to himself but shares it equally with his family. Be it a picture of his mother doing yoga, or his daughter performing summersaults, the actor always feels proud in showing off his family’s love for fitness.

On Republic Day this year, the star went on a hiking expedition with his family. He posted a picture, with a caption, “Woke up at the crack of dawn and went hiking with the family, high on the #RepublicDay spirit.”

A loving wish for a father and a daughter

There’s no denying the fact that Rajesh Khanna and Akshay Kumar shared a great bond. Though Rajesh Khanna was not close to his family, he found a son in his son-in-law. On Rajesh Khanna’s birthday, which he shares with Twinkle Khanna, Akshay wrote an adorable post.

Posting a throwback picture of the family, he captioned it, “While growing up I’d heard fascinating tales of his superstardom, never imagining one day I’ll marry his fascinating daughter...thank you for giving me this precious one. Happy birthday to both of you”

On his daughter’s birthday

Akshay’s love for his daughter Nitara is undeniable. On her sixth birthday last year, the actor shared a loveable post. It read, “My Baby Girl, you have given me Love I didn’t know existed.

Please don’t grow up just yet; I’m not ready for you to swim without Me. Happy 6th Birthday Princess.”

On his son’s birthday

September is not just a month for Akshay’s birthday. Both the star kids share their birthday month with daddy. Last year, on the birthday of his son Aarav, Akshay jolted down heartwarming words. He wrote, “Taller than me, smarter than me, wealthier than me, nicer than me! My wish for you this year and always will be to have everything more than I ever had. Happy birthday Aarav”

