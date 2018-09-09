Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: As Gold Star Turns 51, Bollywood Celebs Come Together to Wish Their Khiladi
Having started his career in the 1990s, Akshay has featured in more than hundred films and has a huge fan following all over the world.
Image: AP
In 2001, Akshay got married to former actor Twinkle Khanna, the daughter of veteran actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. Together, they have two children -- son Aarav and daughter Nitara.
The actor has experminted with all kinds of genres in his over two decade-long career in Bollywood. Wishing the versatile actor on his special day, members of the film fraternity doled out heartfelt social media posts for him.
Here's what the celebrities wrote:
Madhuri Dixit: Happiest birthday wishes to you, Mr Khiladi Akshay Kumar! Have a great day and an amazing year ahead. Lots of love.
Happiest birthday wishes to you, Mr. Khiladi @akshaykumar! Have a great day and an amazing year ahead ✨ Lots of love! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/SFI3IbNSyu— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) September 9, 2018
Anil Kapoor: Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar. May you continue to win hearts on and off screen! Wishing you a lot more success this coming year! Lots of love, health and happiness always! Also, can't wait for the "2 Point 0" teaser
Happy Birthday, @akshaykumar!! May you continue to win hearts on and off screen! Wishing you a lot more success this coming year! Lots of love, health & happiness always!— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 9, 2018
Also, can't wait for the #2Point0teaser! pic.twitter.com/pe34NlUNqK
Abhishek Bachchan: Here's wishing a very happy birthday to an all round great guy. Akshay Kumar, happy happy birthday Akki bhaiya
Here's wishing a very happy birthday to an all round great guy. @akshaykumar happy happy birthday Akki bhaiya.— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 9, 2018
Hrithik Roshan: Happy birthday Akshay Kumar. Wish you a year just as super as you. All my love!
Happy birthday @akshaykumar wish you a year just as super as you. All my love !— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 9, 2018
Shahid Kapoor: Happy happy birthday @akshaykumar keep inspiring. We love you.
Happy happy birthday @akshaykumar keep inspiring. We love you. ❤️— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 9, 2018
Bhumi Pednekar: Here's wishing the man who is a great inspiration,a humanitarian ,the kindest,nicest and happiest Akshay Kuamr sir a very Happy birthday. May this year be full of all things amazing,tons of success and love.
Here’s wishing the man who is a great inspiration,a humanitarian ,the kindest,nicest & happiest @akshaykumar sir a very Happy birthday.May this year be full of all things amazing,tons of success and love #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/xXLgvRNGMN— bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) September 9, 2018
Karan Johar: Happy Birthday Akshay, wish you a life full of blockbuster performance ahead.
In 4 days, gets the first glimpse of one of the biggest combats on screen! Happy birthday @akshaykumar, wish you a life full of blockbuster performances ahead! #2point0@shankarshanmugh @rajinikanth @arrahman @LycaProductions @DharmaMovies @apoorvamehta18 pic.twitter.com/XwG1wFI4Iy— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 9, 2018
Amit Sadh: Happy Birthday Tapan Babu!
Happy Birthday Tapan Babu! @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/yrBCOOlJqT— Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) September 9, 2018
Farhan Akhtar: Udee baba Tapan da.. Akshay Kumar .. beesh you a berry berry happy borthday .. love and best wishes always.
Udee baba Tapan da.. @akshaykumar .. beesh you a berry berry happy borthday .. love and best wishes always— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 9, 2018
Mouni Roy: Happy happy birthday to our super human, the Superman with a beautiful humble heart. Akshay Kumar sir, may your days always be filled with joyous songs, happy dances and unconventional jumps. Happy birthday.
Happy happy birthday to our super human ,the man with a beautiful humble heart. @akshaykumar Sir , may your days always be filled with joyous songs, happy dances & unconventional jumps. ❤️— Mouni Roy (@Roymouni) September 9, 2018
Happy birthday xx pic.twitter.com/xovC3bB52j
(With IANS inputs)
