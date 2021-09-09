Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Here’s The Secret of Akshay’s Fitness

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar turns 54 today and it seems he is getting younger day by day. Akshay has been a fitness idol for many and has always been inspired by his lean and muscular look.

The martial arts expert has been a fitness freak since his early days. Akshay believes that staying fit the natural way is the best in the long run, including a strict and disciplined schedule. Akshay has earlier mentioned that he does not work out for more than an hour five to six times a week.

Here are 10 tips from the actor’s rule book that he follows to stay in shape.

Have your dinner before 6:30 PM. As the food takes at least 4-5 hours to digest and so it’s beneficial to eat early. For protein intake, don’t believe in shakes and other supplements, as they might have side effects in the long run. Sleep early every day and take 6-7 hours of sleep. Limit the consumption of salt and sugar; the lesser it is, the healthier you are. Meditate every day for at least half an hour to reduce stress levels. Always keep nuts handy. So, whenever you feel hungry you won’t chew on sugary and salty items. Stay hydrated. Drink at least 4-5 liters of water daily. Consume fiber-rich healthy meals three times a day. It will keep your metabolism rate high and half of your fitness and weight problems will be solved. Do not overeat. Try to eat less so that your gut gets used to small portions of food. If exercise is not possible for you, then just take a morning walk every day for about 15-20 minutes to engage in some kind of physical activity.

You can lose weight and become fit by adopting all these lifestyle changes. Other than working out every day, the actor also plays basketball and practices kick-boxing, yoga, swimming and martial arts.

