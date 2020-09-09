Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: His 5 Comedy Films to Tickle Your Funny Bones

Akshay Kumar has been the most successful and versatile actor of Bollywood. He has given some of the best movies to Indian cinema. He entered Bollywood as an action hero, but established himself as one of the most promising hero with his acting skills. Not only action or serious drama, but he has also become one of the top actors having amazing comic timing. He has been fabulous with his on-screen presence.

On his birthday, we have picked up five comedy films of Akshay which has made the audience laugh out their hearts.

Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri was directed by Priyadarshan and is one of the most hilarious film by the actor. The film was extremely loved by the audiences and was a hit at the box office. The film has totally awesome comedy punches from Paresh Rawal, Akshay and Sunil Shetty which made the film one of the best comedy films of all time.

Phir Hera Pheri

After the massive success of Hera Pheri, the sequel of the film, Phir Hera Pheri was released in 2006. The plot of the film revolved around the Baburao (Paresh Rawal), Raju (Akshay Kumar) and Shyam (Suniel Shetty). It was hugely appreciated by the critics for its humour, madness, lead actors' performances, and drama. This movie had also become a massive success at the box office like its prequel.

Welcome

Anees Bazmee’s directorial Welcome is known for its elements of humour, crime, drama and lots of madness. Apart from Akshay’s performance, Paresh Rawal, Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor also had superb comic timing. Their on-screen presence left the audience burst into laughter. The film also starred Katrina Kaif in pivotal role. This is one of the best comedy films of all time and was loved by Bollywood fans.

Housefull

Housefull was directed by Sajid Khan. The film starred Akshay, Riteish Deshmukh, Deepika Padukone, Randhir Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others. The film is filled with madness, comedy, drama and lots of chaos that could make it a great comed. The birthday boy was just awesome with his role and received immense love from the audiences and the critics.

De Dana Dan

De Dana Dan is a Priyadarshan-directorial. The film stars Akshay, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Sameera Reddy and Johnny Lever. The plot of the film revolves around Akshay and Suniel who cannot marry their girlfriends due to lack of money. They hatch a plan to get rich quick by some odd means.